Poland signs nuclear power development agreement with US

Poland signs nuclear power development agreement with US
Warsaw plans to build as many as six reactors by the early 2040s.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw October 19, 2020

Poland and the US signed a cooperation agreement on October 19 outlining cooperation on a nuclear power programme, which Poland hopes will be the decisive step in decarbonisation of the country’s emissions-heavy energy sector.

Warsaw plans to build as many as six reactors by the early 2040s with the construction of the first one starting as early as in 2026 and the completion currently planned for 2033.

Poland derives some three-quarters of its electricity from burning coal and lignite. Emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the country’s power sector make it one of the EU’s largest climate polluters.

Poland's long-term energy strategy envisages that nuclear power will supersede coal in the country’s energy mix so that the share of burning the climate-warming fuel will dwindle to just 11-28% in 2040.

CEE's largest economy currently generates over 600 grams of CO2 per every kilowatt-hour (kWh) of power produced. The corresponding figure for the nuclear-dominated energy sector in France is just 55 grams.

“Over the next 18 months, the US and Poland will work together on a report delivering a design for implementing Poland’s nuclear power program, as well as potential financing arrangements,” the text of the Poland-US agreement stated.

“This will be the basis for US long-term involvement and for the Polish government to take final decisions on accelerating the construction of nuclear power plants in the country,” it also said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey raises estimate of its ‘giant gas discovery’ but sceptics aren’t buying story on evidence so far

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Things are getting coarser on the borsa

Belarus says it has postponed the full launch of the first reactor at its Ostrovets nuclear power plant by two years

News

Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers to ‘meet Pompeo in Washington’

Possibility of trilateral session not ruled out as hopes rise for new effort to bring Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to an end.

Fire nearly destroys the legendary Fischer ski factory in Ukraine

The Fischer ski factory in Ukraine must be one of the country’s best kept secrets. Set up in the 40s and employing over 1,000 people, it produces about 60% of all the skis and snowboards that ride the mountains of Europe each season

Top international bond fund blacklists Russia and peers for poor ESG scores

Top performing Candriam SRI Bond Emerging Markets Fund that has $1.5bn AUM has cut Russia, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China from its list of allowed investments due to the country’s poor performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG)

Poland to set up makeshift hospitals as COVID-19 second wave bites hard

The fast-rising second wave of infections is threatening to overwhelm the country’s healthcare system.

Hungarian foreign minister strikes back at Joe Biden with Ukraine graft allegations

Hungary’s right-wing government — which has openly endorsed Donald Trump in the US presidential race — was angered by the Democratic nominee’s rule of law criticisms and comparison of Hungary and Poland to Belarus.

Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers to ‘meet Pompeo in Washington’
11 hours ago
Fire nearly destroys the legendary Fischer ski factory in Ukraine
19 hours ago
Top international bond fund blacklists Russia and peers for poor ESG scores
1 day ago
Poland to set up makeshift hospitals as COVID-19 second wave bites hard
1 day ago
Hungarian foreign minister strikes back at Joe Biden with Ukraine graft allegations
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. 'Calls grow for France to side with Armenia in enclave conflict with Azerbaijan’
    6 days ago
  2. Russia criticises Turkey for pushing military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    5 days ago
  3. Karabakh coverage looks at Turkish military exports to Baku and possible execution of Armenian soldiers
    4 days ago
  4. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Erdogan fires his Russian missiles into a fog of confusion
    3 days ago
  5. Amid war, Armenians closely watching the signals from Russia
    3 days ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    20 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    25 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    21 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss