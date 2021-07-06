Poland’s unemployment at 6% in June, government estimates

By bne IntelliNews July 6, 2021

Poland’s unemployment rate eased growth further in June, inching up 0.1pp y/y to 6%, the Ministry of Development, Labour and Technology said in a preliminary estimate on July 6. 

Poland’s labour market continues to show resilience to the slowdown in economic activity inflicted by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Demand for labour is currently on the rise in the wake of near-full removal of the pandemic restrictions combined with the seasonal pick-up typical for the summer months.

Poland recorded just 38 new coronavirus cases as of July 5, the lowest in over a year; one person died. There is concern, however, that the falling pace of vaccinations could lead to a surge in new cases and reinstatement of some restrictions as soon as in August.

The number of unemployed amounted to nearly 995,000 at the end of June, the ministry said. That is a drop of 3.1% – or by 31,900 people – compared to the end of the preceding month. In y/y terms, that represented a fall of 21% or as many as 265,000.

Month-to-month, the unemployment rate fell 0.1pp, the ministry also said. An official reading of the unemployment rate is due later this month from the statistical office GUS.

Poland's GDP contracted 2.7% in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic but is expected to bounce back at 4%-5% this year.

Data

Russia's car sales jump by 37% in 1H21

The sales of cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia in June increased by 28% year-on-year to 0.158mn units, according to the report from the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

Georgia’s headline inflation soars to 9.9% y/y in June

Georgia’s consumer price inflation came in at 9.9% year on year in June, a major 2.2pp rise from 7.7% y/y in the previous month, according to Geostat.

Latvia’s industrial output rose 10.1% in May 2021 y/y

Latvia’s industrial production output rose by 10.1% y/y in May, according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices, the country’s Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) announced on July 5.

Russia’s services PMI stutters as recovery runs into inflation headwind

Russia’s seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index registered 56.5 in June, down from 57.5 in May, but still well above the 50 no-change mark, as services continue to recover from last year’s annus horribilis.

Romania’s industrial prices increased by 10.4% y/y in May

Industrial prices leapt by just over 2% m/m in May and kept recovering in line with the reopening of the global economy.

