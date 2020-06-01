Poland’s PMI rises but remains deep in coronavirus trough

Poland’s PMI rises but remains deep in coronavirus trough
By bne IntelliNews June 1, 2020

Poland’s manufacturing PMI improved 8.7 points to 40.6 in May, the second-lowest point since January 2009, IHS Markit said on June 1.

The improvement points to some easing of distress in Poland’s manufacturing sector after the index collapsed to an all-time low of 31.9 in March in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that began sweeping Poland in March.

“The latest figure signalled a slower contraction midway through the second quarter, but still the second-sharpest monthly deterioration in business conditions since January 2009 [and] the fifth-lowest on record since the survey began in June 1998,” IHS Markit said in a comment. 

The PMI has now remained below the 50-point line separating contraction from growth for 19 months straight. The outlook might be improving, however.

“Looking ahead, we expect manufacturing activity to continue to rebound over the coming months. Large and timely policy support means that recoveries are likely to be quicker in Central and Eastern Europe compared with Russia and Turkey, although weak external demand will act as a key headwind,” Capital Economics said in a comment. 

“Indices for output, new orders and employment all rose from their April lows but still indicated rapid rates of decline,” IHS Markit said.

The PMI figure continued to be boosted by another substantial lengthening of suppliers' delivery times, the index for which is inverted in the PMI calculation as longer times are usually associated with improving demand. 

Employment and stocks of purchases continued to weigh heavily on the headline figure in May. “Employment fell at the third-fastest rate in the survey history, while input inventories declined at the second-strongest pace in nearly seven years,” the index’s compiler said.

Industrial production data for April is due later this month. In a surprisingly deep negative outcome, Poland’s industrial output collapsed 24.6% y/y in March, Poland’s stats office GUS said in late April.

Current forecasts expect the Polish economy is going into a recession of 4%-5% in 2020. Poland’s GDP expanded 4.1% in 2019, easing from 5.1% the previous year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s inflation continues coronavirus-driven descent in May, flash estimate shows

LONG READ: The Growers - a handful of countries in New Europe are coping with the coronacrisis and are still expanding

New coronavirus cases decline across emerging Europe but the epidemic’s not over yet

Data

May PMI shows Turkish manufacturing buffeted again but signposts road to recovery

Reading improves to 40.9 from 33.4 in April. Move to growth should follow as long as COVID-19 continues to be brought under control, says IHS Markit.

Russia’s services PMI up slightly m/m in May, but contraction this year is significant

The IHS Markit Russia Services Purchasing Index (PMI) was up slightly to 36.2 in May from 31.3 in April, but still well below the 50 no-change mark, as the services sector has been crushed by the coronacrisis.

Estonia’s GDP falls 0.7% y/y in Q1 but coronavirus impact “not considerable” yet

The fall is less an effect of the pandemic than the weakness of Estonia’s energy and manufacturing sectors.

No cause to party in Turkey with Q1 growth of 4.5% y/y overshadowed by “ominous” outlook for Q2

Capital Economics pencils in second-quarter contraction of around 15% q/q on pandemic impacts.

Poland’s inflation continues coronavirus-driven descent in May, flash estimate shows

The pandemic depressed oil prices globally, causing a 23.4% y/y collapse in Poland’s fuel prices. That drove the headline figure down although price growth in other main segments offset the decline to a degree.

May PMI shows Turkish manufacturing buffeted again but signposts road to recovery
1 hour ago
Russia’s services PMI up slightly m/m in May, but contraction this year is significant
6 hours ago
Estonia’s GDP falls 0.7% y/y in Q1 but coronavirus impact “not considerable” yet
9 hours ago
No cause to party in Turkey with Q1 growth of 4.5% y/y overshadowed by “ominous” outlook for Q2
22 hours ago
Poland’s inflation continues coronavirus-driven descent in May, flash estimate shows
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    7 days ago
  3. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    3 days ago
  4. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    12 days ago
  5. Russia’s VTB trapped in a London lockdown until 2024
    4 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    12 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    4 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    7 days ago
  4. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    26 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss