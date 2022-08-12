Poland’s CPI growth rate picks up just 0.1pp to 15.6% y/y in July

Poland’s CPI growth rate picks up just 0.1pp to 15.6% y/y in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 12, 2022

Polish CPI growth came in at 15.6% y/y in July (chart), picking up 0.1pp versus June, the statistical office GUS said on August 12.

The reading is a slight upward revision of GUS’s flash estimate published earlier this month, which assessed CPI growth at 15.5%. The clear easing of the index’s y/y growth rate – versus 1.6pp in June compared to May – suggests that inflation is “losing steam,” bank PKO BP said in a comment.

“We think that inflation is going to keep until the end of 2022,” PKO BP also said, although adding that one final bout will come in early 2023 on the back of administrative changes to taxes and energy tariffs.

“Core inflation should enter a sustained downward trend in August or September, which should let the Monetary Policy Board [RPP, the central bank’s rate-setting body] end the interest rate hike cycle as soon as September,” PKO BP said.

But the macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility is so big that some analysts do not rule out quite different scenarios.

According to Credit Agricole, the drop in inflation will be too incremental for the rate-setter to ignore.

“We believe that persistent inflation, persistently high wage growth and pressure to weaken the zloty exchange rate due to rising interest rates in the United States and the Eurozone will induce the RPP to raise interest rates further,” the French bank said in a comment.

“At the next two meetings the MPC will raise interest rates by a total of 75bp, and the cycle of increases will end in October at 7.25%,” it added.

So far, the NBP raised its reference interest rate from 0.1% to 6.5% between October and July. The central bank is in summer recess in August.

Inflation and the central bank's fight with it are now a serious political challenge for the government, as price growth is eating into Poles' incomes, while the NBP's monetary tightening has pushed up mortgage repayments significantly.

An economic slowdown is also on the cards. Poland’s GDP growth is expected at just 1.5% in 2023 after growing a robust 5.2% this year.

Prices in the transport segment once again led growth in July, expanding 27.7% y/y, GUS showed in the breakdown of the data. That included a gain of 36.8% y/y in the fuels segment. In both segments, however, the pace of growth was clearly weaker than in June.

On the other hand, prices in another vulnerable segment, housing and energy, accelerated growth to 25.3% y/y in July, including massive increases of 131.2% y/y for heating fuels and 44.9% y/y for natural gas.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks also stepped up growth to 15.3% y/y in July, GUS data also showed.

In m/m terms, price growth came in at 0.5%, the weakest increase since August 2021, except for February, when the monthly increase was dampened by the government’s decision to lower VAT rates.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Perspectives | Beijing and Moscow clash over Kazakhstan’s oil

Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn

Home of the humbled lira, Turkey’s the biggest cryptocurrency market in the Middle East

Data

Romanian stock exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises 5.7% ytd

Since the beginning of the year, BET-TR has grown by 5.71% ytd, recovering entirely from the fall caused by the war in Ukraine and deterioration in Romania's economic prospects.

Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century

Population decline across almost all of Emerging Europe will result in the populations of many countries dropping to levels not seen since the early 20th century.

Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn

Russia’s gross international reserves were up by $3.6bn in a week to $571.2bn, at the same time as individuals are buying record amounts of foreign currency.

CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July

The price of natural gas quadrupled compared to July 2021 and the price of electricity increased by 59%.

How do high gas prices push up the cost of power?

Russian supply woes have driven European gas prices to previously unimaginable levels, but why are electricity prices so high?

Romanian stock exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises 5.7% ytd
11 hours ago
Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
12 hours ago
Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn
22 hours ago
CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July
1 day ago
How do high gas prices push up the cost of power?
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    3 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    4 days ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    5 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    5 days ago
  5. Can we trust Russia’s economic statistics?
    4 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    3 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    4 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    18 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    1 month ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss