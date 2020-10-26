Poland reportedly preparing for second full lockdown to kick in later this week

If the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases does not stop growing by the end of this week in the wake of restrictions introduced earlier this month, Poland will return to full lockdown mode, Polish media reported on October 26, citing anonymous sources in the government.

The number of new coronavirus cases has been above 10,000 a day since October 21 with forecasts now warning of 20,000 daily cases by the end of this week.

“We have exponential growth … If it does not slow down, the prime minister may decide on further restrictions at the end of this week. This could be the remainder of schools switching to online classes and a travel ban, except to work,” a government source told news website dziennik.pl.

Officially, the government has long insisted that there will be no second lockdown after the first one in March and April led to an unprecedented recession in the second quarter with the outlook for the economy to contract 3-4% during 2020.

That would be the mildest recession in the EU but the most severe in Poland since the early years after the collapse of the country’s centrally-planned communist economy 30 years ago.

Poland is currently in semi-lockdown mode with most classes being conducted online, restaurants, pubs, and cafes all closed except for takeaway orders, and public gatherings limited to five people only. Masks are mandatory outside and in most public spaces. People over 70 are advised to stay home.