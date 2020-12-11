LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Lukashenko says he may quit as president
Belarus hits EU with tit-for-tat sanctions
FPRI BMB Russia: Khabarovsk protests petering out
FPRI BMB Russia: government releases mandated phone app software list
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Russia’s Watcom shopping index stabilises but remains down by half year on year
Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%
FPRI BMB Ukraine: 450,000 Ukrainian migrant workers returned home due to pandemic
Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20
Ukraine’s banking sector continues recovery, but profits still lagging last year
Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community
Estonian parcel robot firm Cleveron eyes €30mn state loan
Estonia’s chief auditor says €1bn in state COVID-19 loans issued haphazardly
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Hungary's largest bank merger granted exemption from competition scrutiny
Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise
VISEGRAD BLOG: The EU isn’t broken but its eastern members need more attention
Poland maintains veto stance on €1.8 trillion of EU money despite pressure building at home and abroad
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
EU diplomats say no chance of Bulgaria removing veto for Skopje to start EU accession talks
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
EU ministers fail to agree on launch of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bosnia’s main ethnic parties fight to hold onto power in local elections
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Southeast Europe’s EU members to get biggest boost from next budget and recovery funds
Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
Central, Southeast Europe stock markets jump in anticipation of COVID-free future
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Western Balkans commit to green agenda and regional common market at Sofia summit
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Russian establishment quick to congratulate Moldova's new president-elect
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Romania's exports in recovery mode during October
Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
Romanian PM resigns to smooth formation of centre-right ruling coalition
Romania’s Liberals prepare to form next government despite coming second in general election
Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks
Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
‘Lost hope’ on Turkey’s jobs market threatens Erdogan
Turkey portfolio inflows slow again, Turks still hoarding FX
BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Pa! Sanctions, schmanctions!
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
In Karabakh deal, as many questions as answers
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Rising COVID-19 cases put intense pressure on CEE healthcare systems
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
No reaction from Kazakh elites as bombshell FT report says Nazarbayev’s son in law siphoned millions from pipeline scheme
UK court freezes $5bn in assets connected to fugitive Kazakh banker Ablyazov
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
CFC joins RWC in assessing KAZ Minerals buyout offer as under-valuation
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
Download the pdf version
More...
Leaders of EU member states brokered a deal on the €1.8 trillion budget and COVID-19 recovery fund during the summit on December 10 after Poland and Hungary backed down from their opposition to tying the funds to respecting the rule of law.
Poland and Hungary said they would veto the €1.1 trillion budget and the €750bn recovery fund if access to money was made conditional on the rule of law, undermining which has landed both countries under the scrutiny of the European Commission.
The rule of law clause did remain in the conclusions of the summit but was tweaked to remove Polish and Hungarian objections that it would become a tool of political pressure rather than a mechanism of legal safeguarding.
Linking the rule of law to funds will be governed by an objective process and limited only to the proper use of the bloc’s money. Poland and Hungary will also be entitled to review the mechanism in court to make sure it is in line with EU treaties.
Governments in both countries have long been at odds with the rest of the bloc for attacks on their judiciaries and undermining the independence of the media.
Vetoing the budget and the recovery fund would, however, result in Poland and Hungary losing billions in EU funding in the next seven years, a period spiked with difficulties of emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and implementing bold EU-wide reforms, such as the transition to a low-carbon economy.
The agreement was reached a few hours into a summit meeting in Brussels, and was announced by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.
"Now we can start with the implementation and build back our economies," Michel said, adding that “our landmark recovery package will drive forward our green and digital transitions.”
After reaching the compromise, Poland’s tripartite coalition government is in for more tension.
United Poland, one of the parties in the coalition led by Law and Justice (PiS), reiterated on December 10 that linking the budget with the rule of law strips Poland of its sovereignty and must not be accepted. “We will meet to discuss the effects of the decision made by the [EU] summit,” the party — which threatened to leave the government if the rule of law mechanism stayed — said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban presented the deal as a victory, saying that reason triumphed and Hungarian money was defended.
In a video message on his Facebook page, Orban said everybody at the negotiations had "played their last card". "We achieved three things. We defended the European Treaties. We eliminated the danger of using fiscal instruments to force decisions on Hungary that it does not want to take or accept, and we defended the Hungarian money that will support economic development in the coming years," he said.
Hungary is expected to receive €8bn non-refundable grants from the recovery fund in addition to the €10bn in loans. Before the deal, the Hungarian prime minister floated the idea that the country could do without these funds. In early November, Hungary’s state debt manager unexpectedly tapped the bond market with a €2.5bn issue. Analysts said this was a "plan B" for Orban to allow Budapest to secure financing for future years should talks over the budget collapse.
Although Hungary’s illiberal leader has sought to avoid any reference to linking EU values to the payout of funds he agreed to the German proposal as it provides concessions and many legal assurances.
Independent media also pointed out that Orban went against his own parliament. Before the July EU summit, lawmakers approved a resolution that the government cannot approve any deal that links the EU’s financial resources to political or ideological conditions.
At the end of the budget debate, Orban’s critics in the EU can also communicate that the rule of law criteria was ultimately included in the package. One of them was Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who proposed strict conditions for the approval of the €750bn economic recovery fund during the July summit. Rutte did not raise objections to the deal on Thursday, according to sources.
Under the compromise agreement the rule of law mechanism will not be used until Hungary and Poland have the chance to challenge its legality in the EU's top court and get a verdict. This concession to Budapest and Warsaw means that the implementation of the mechanism will be delayed by years. The text also stipulates that the mechanism only applies to the 2021-2027 EU budget and recovery fund.
The scope of the mechanism has also been limited: in essence, it will only apply to fraud, corruption and conflicts of interest affecting EU money and not to perceived rule of law breaches in general.
This means that under the agreement the government will not face tighter scrutiny over the use of funds before the 2022 parliamentary elections.
Critics of the deal say that the EU has let Hungary and Poland off the hook by delaying the legal enforcement of any possible misuse of EU funds.
"The European Council will strive to formulate a common position" should a country facing penalties request a discussion of its case, according to the text in the agreement. Hungary and Poland requested that sanctions at the European Council were made with a unanimous vote but this was rejected.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request have been expired. Please,
try again.
Access recover request have been expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO