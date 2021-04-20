PM scandalises Bulgarians by wearing skimpy shorts to present new government

PM scandalises Bulgarians by wearing skimpy shorts to present new government
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia April 20, 2021

Bulgaria’s outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov appeared at an online briefing on April 20 to propose a new government informally clad in just a t-shirt and a small pair of blue shorts, apparently to accommodate a leg injury. 

Borissov used the online event to present his proposal for a new government to be led by his former foreign minister Daniel Mitov. After his Gerb party performed poorly in the April 4 general election — taking the largest share of the vote but not gaining enough seats to form a government — it’s unclear how a cabinet headed by Mitrov would gain the support of the parliament. 

Mitov received the mandate to form Bulgaria’s next government from President Rumen Radev on April 20. Mitov said after receiving the mandate that his party will look for support from the reformist Democratic Bulgaria. However, the formation has repeatedly said it will not participate in any coalition that includes Gerb, the ethnic-Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). Moreover no other party has said it will join a coalition with Gerb, which took 26% of the vote on April 4, giving it just 75 MPs in the 240-seat parliament. 

Post-election, Borissov is stepping down after more than ten years as prime minister, following a third term that was marred by numerous corruption scandals and months of mass anti-government protests.

However, he remains the party’s leader, and said in the video — in which he appeared in front of members of Gerb’s proposed next government — that he and Mitrov had discussed a potential comeback. 

“I shall come back one day – I’ll stop limping, I’ll get rest. When I mobilise, when is seen what the others can, I shall return. As what – it doesn’t matter,” Borissov said in the video live streamed on his Facebook profile. 

Borissov was admitted to hospital late on April 19 apparently after sustaining knee trauma during a football match. He limped into the room, supporting himself on crutches and wearing a leg brace. According to information from his party, he had undergone surgery before the video was shot. 

The video drew accusations of arrogance as the outgoing premier appeared to berate the members of the proposed cabinet for their inexperience and lack of expertise. 

“You are candidate-premiers, ministers, vice premiers, but are now listening to me now. Not because I am physically stronger but because I have proven my wisdom over all these years,” Borissov said.

Even more, however, the video sparked comments on the PM’s choice of outfit and speculation about his injury. Facebook has been filling up with memes and comments on the presentation. 

“A premier in shorts… He will be remembered, no arguing with that,” Elena, a Bulgarian woman who preferred to be known only by her first name, told bne IntelliNews.

Borissov’s appearance after surgery aroused strong sympathy among his supporters.

“Even after surgery Boyko Borissov is still on the line — to explain, to emphasise the qualities of worthy personalities! The represented ministers are experts, professionals with experience. Only fools would not support this cabinet,” one of his supporters wrote below the video of Borissov’s presentation of the new government.

On the other hand, critics of the outgoing prime minister claimed the injury could have been faked, ahead of his summons to the parliament on April 21 to answer MPs’ questions regarding Bulgaria’s current economic situation and the recovery plan the outgoing government is supposed to submit to the EU.

Photos have been released showing the outgoing prime minister walking by himself to the hospital and holding a crutch on the wrong side after his surgery, supporting his healthy leg.

“[Famous Bulgarian actress nominated for Oscar] missed the Oscar but now it will be given to Borissov,” writer Bella Cholakova commented.

According to the constitution, if Borissov fails to show up at parliament after being formally summoned and without having a good excuse, he can be brought there by the police. A few days earlier, he said he would go and complained that, in his opinion, the parliament does not want to know about the recovery plan but to turn itself into a “people’s tribunal”.

There is even speculation that Borissov is well aware of his bizarre behaviour and is doing it on purpose in order to plead insanity if brought to court. 

In a final perplexing comment during the presentation, Borissov said his opponents wrongly claimed he had read just one book, saying the novel comprises two volumes. The outgoing prime minister has repeatedly said over the years that the only book he has read is Winnetou by Karl May, the story of a young Apache chief written in the late 19th century, which in Bulgaria was issued in three volumes.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgaria’s outgoing government under scrutiny over sudden hike in budget deficit

M&A hits €8.5bn in CEE in Q1, says Mergermarket

Bulgaria’s Gerb to nominate Daniel Mitov for next PM amid lack of coalition partners

News

EU downgrades its estimate of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border to 100,000 but tensions remain high

The European Union has downgraded its estimate of the number of Russian troops from 150,000 to 100,000, after European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell admitted he had made a mistake at a press conference on April 19.

Strong hopes Georgia's political crisis is over after EU brokered agreement

Way paved for release of opposition leader and electoral and judicial reforms.

Bulgaria’s outgoing government under scrutiny over sudden hike in budget deficit

Bulgaria reported a consolidated budget deficit of €335.7mn in the first quarter of 2021 and will have to borrow to patch the gap later this year.

Team Navalny pulls the trigger on the next big demonstration scheduled for April 21

Supporters of jailed anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny called for the next big anti-government demonstration on April 21, the same day as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a State of the Nation Speech.

Samolet see EBITDA up by half despite the coronacrisis

Since Russian residential developer Samolet Group listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) in October last year with a valuation of $721mn a lot has happened. Surprisingly most of it has been good.

EU downgrades its estimate of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border to 100,000 but tensions remain high
5 minutes ago
Strong hopes Georgia's political crisis is over after EU brokered agreement
8 hours ago
Bulgaria’s outgoing government under scrutiny over sudden hike in budget deficit
19 hours ago
Team Navalny pulls the trigger on the next big demonstration scheduled for April 21
23 hours ago
Samolet see EBITDA up by half despite the coronacrisis
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    7 days ago
  2. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    1 day ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    6 days ago
  4. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    7 days ago
  5. Azerbaijan fires info war salvo against Russia
    1 day ago
  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    7 days ago
  2. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    1 day ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    22 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    6 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss