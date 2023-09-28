Plans for doubling Azerbaijan's gas flows to Europe on hold

Plans agreed last year by Azerbaijan and the European Union for Baku to double the volume of gas it sends to Europe to 20 billion cubic metres a year are on hold as European gas buyers have yet to confirm they'll take the gas.

Speaking to reporters at a round table meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara on September 14, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar confirmed that his ministry had instructed the operator of the TANAP pipeline, which carries Azeri gas across Turkey to Greece, to prepare to expand the pipeline to its full 31 billion cubic metres a year capacity, in order to carry the extra 10 billion cubic metres a year.

But he added that, as far as he was aware, as yet neither the operators of Azerbaijan's main gas fields nor the operators of the three pipelines which carry the gas from Azerbaijan to European markets had received confirmation that the gas actually has a market in Europe.

"I'm not quite sure whether the European market is ready to receive more gas on a long-term basis from TANAP. " he said, explaining that he had discussed the issue many times with Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR which is a partner in all the country's gas fields and in the three transit pipelines that carry the gas to Europe.

"On the European side, I don't think they are giving a full-fledged long-term commitment for the off-taking of this additional gas. Without this commitment, I don't think the expansion is possible," he added, explaining that without commitments to purchase the extra gas, even the companies operating Azerbaijan's gas fields won't be able to invest to expand production to the extent needed to produce that extra gas.

Owned by Azerbaijan (58%), Turkey (30%) and BP (12%), TANAP is one of the sequence of three pipelines which make up the Southern Gas Corridor, the EU-backed gas corridor planned as far back as the 1990s and which finally began supplying up to 10 billion cubic metres a year of gas to Europe in 2020.