PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system
/ bne IntelliNews
By Ines Chargui October 20, 2022

PCCW Global has reached an agreement with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch a high-speed subsea cable system that connects Tunisia to Marseille. The deal was signed on October 19 during the Capacity Europe event in London.

The link will provide high-capacity and low-latency data connectivity to the Tunisian market and is an extension of the 15,000 km PEACE subsea cable system that connects Pakistan and Kenya with Egypt and France.

“There are already eight fibre pairs from Egypt to Marseille and there is a branching unit in the middle of the sea” which will be used to build the new cable to the Tunisian coast, said Marc Halbfinger, CEO of PCCW Global, to Capacity.

The cable system is expected to be ready by 2024. Ooredoo will have total ownership of the system within Tunisia, according to the Ooredoo website.

“The PEACE Subsea Cable represents an exciting development in the global telecommunications industry, and Ooredoo is confident that this investment will help us in our mission to upgrade our customers’ world,” said Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

Nigeria’s Oilserv shows interest in building gas pipelines to Morocco, Algeria

News

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too

Reports indicate that, while persistent, protests have become scattered. Widespread industrial action would give protesters fresh momentum.

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan

"There will be no peace until an arbitrator stands between us," says Kyrgyz defence minister. Tajiks, meanwhile, warn Kremlin security belt must be built around Afghanistan.

Nominee for Czech environment minister caught up in police raid

Unfolding corruption scandal in Brno claims one nominated minister and may threaten justice minister.

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission
1 hour ago
Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025
3 hours ago
Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too
11 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan
17 hours ago
Nominee for Czech environment minister caught up in police raid
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    2 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    3 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    12 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    21 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    23 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss