Oyak Renault to halt production as global chip crisis reaches Turkey
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade March 9, 2021

Turkish automaker Oyak Renault will halt production from March 15 to March 22 because of the global computer chip shortage, general manager Antoine Aoun said on March 9.

Since last year, the shortage of chips has led to disruptions at various global carmakers.

Oyak Renault has an annual production capacity of 378,000 vehicles and 920,000 engines at its plant in Turkey's Bursa province. The company produces Clio and Megane models there.

In 2019, Oyak was ranked the fourth largest industrial company in Turkey with Turkish lira (TRY) 25bn ($3.3bn) of production-based sales.

Automaker Ford Otosan (FROTO) ranked second while peer Toyota Turkey ranked third.

Refiner Tupras (TUPRS) kept top spot and its peer, STAR refinery near Izmir, controlled by Azerbaijan's national oil company SOCAR, was fifth. Turkey’s refiners were substantially hit by coronavirus pandemic impacts of 2020.

If the chip crisis spreads to other carmakers in the country, damage would be felt in the macroeconomy.

In 2020, Oyak Renault accounted for 23% of Turkey's vehicle exports, exporting 211,954 of the 930,038 units that were exported in all.

Automotive is Turkey’s largest export industry.

The BBC reported on March 9 that the European Commission has set an ambitious target to boost production of cutting-edge computer chips by the end of the decade. It wants 20% of such chips, in terms of value, to be manufactured within the EU by 2030. The figure was 10% in 2020. But setting up chip fabrication factories is tremendously expensive. A large plant can cost up to $20bn to build and kit out, according to a 2020 report by the US's Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). And it can take many years before the plants make a profit.

 

Analysis in atomic scientists’ bulletin calls on Armenia to close “dangerous” nuclear power plant

Urges EU to step up efforts to persuade Yerevan time is up for Soviet facility located in earthquake zone.

Showman Slavi Trifonov has a strong chance of leading Bulgaria’s next government

Polls indicate a fragmented parliament after April general election, putting Trifonov in kingmaker position.

Iran ‘quietly’ resumes oil trade with China, India

Market moves detected as hopes grow Tehran and Washington can fix their nuclear deal differences.

Germany calls for greater co-operation with Russia in a controversial paper ahead of EU ministers' meeting

Germany has made a controversial call on its western allies for greater co-operation with Russia on climate change and to repair frayed relations at a time when the US is considering upping sanctions and targeting Russia’s sovereign debt.

Major Romanian cities enter lockdown or red zone amid rising infection rates

Timisoara is the first first-tier Romanian city to enter lockdown in 2021, but the number of infections is rising elsewhere in the country.

