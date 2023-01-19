OUTLOOK 2023: Small Stans

OUTLOOK 2023: Small Stans
Climate change impacts on glaciers in Central Asian mountains such as the Tien Shan are having an increasingly profound impact on the 'small stans'. / Bruno Rijsman CC-BY-SA 2.0
By bne IntelIiNews January 19, 2023

This outlook is part of bne IntelliNews' annual series of reports looking ahead to what 2023 holds for the countries in our region. Read the full report here or download the pdf at the bottom of this article.

The three ‘small stans’ will spend another year attempting to recalibrate political and economic relations with Russia and China – and other players in the neighbourhood such as Turkey, Iran and the West – in response to developments driven by the geopolitical shake-up triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

If Russia cannot improve its fortunes and prospects while continuing to fight its war against the Ukrainians, it could increasingly lose out to China, in terms of rivals, most of all.

Central Asia watchers will closely observe the decades-old border dispute between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan that broke out into something like a three-day war last summer. Could a larger conflict be in store now that Russia, the security guarantor distracted by Ukraine, has lost much of its grip on the region?

Both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan took pronounced authoritarian turns last year, particularly the former with its cruel crackdown on the Pamiri people. Developments should be watched closely.

Both of these countries are also increasingly alarmed by the melting of glaciers brought about by climate change. Expect to hear much more on this issue. The whole of Central Asia lives with the ever-present fear of drought nowadays. The melting of water stores in the mountains will exacerbate growing water stress.

Afghanistan is another threat to the region that could grow. If the country under the Taliban dissolves into further chaos, terrorists and militants could increasingly spread instability northwards. Russia, which has military bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, would not want to see the day when groups such as Islamic State have several terrorist cells hidden in Russian towns and cities.

Iran will continue to build relations with fellow Persian-speaking Tajikistan, while Turkey will attempt in particular to secure more influence and trade and investment progress in Turkic-speaking Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

Russia will be on guard against gas-rich Turkmenistan moving too far out of its orbit. Western investors will continue to try and convince the Turkmens to invest in infrastructure that could see Turkmen gas shipped to Europe via Turkey. So far, it’s a ‘No’ from Turkmenistan, which is concentrating on doubling gas exports to China, though progress with that objective is slow.

Economic growth held up relatively well in the three ‘small stans’ last year despite Ukraine effects, though if more difficulties besetting Russia combine with the global economic downturn this year, the next 12 months could be a different story. There is already evidence that remittances from Russia are falling as economic opportunities in the big neighbour to the north are reduced.

With trade transit routes across sanctioned Russia causing anxieties among exporters in both Europe and China, both the Europeans and Chinese are more and more looking to Central Asia to facilitate multi-modal expansions driving up Europe-China trade flows via non-Russian territory. The Middle Corridor, or TITR, which reaches Europe via Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, will require more big investment.

Trade flows that link through Iran are also growing at a fast clip.

Each of the ‘small stans’ faces a continuing battle to keep a lid on inflation this year, while there could be difficult bargaining with China on the huge debts owed by the trio to Beijing, particularly when it comes to debt-distressed Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Both are sitting rather uncomfortably when it comes to repaying debt to the Chinese.

In the battle for clean energy, the Tajiks and Kyrgyz struck some big deals with Middle Eastern investors last year for renewables investments. Expect more such sizeable investments this year but it is paying for them that remains the difficulty.

Bishkek recently suggested that instead of repaying international creditors, it could steer repayments into securing a green economy. The Kyrgyz will argue that if the world is serious about addressing climate change, this is the kind of proposal that should get a fair hearing.

Open PDF  View PDF
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Big freeze that was feared by gas hungry Europe hits Central Asia, Iran

Central Asia’s shorter winters are whittling away glaciers

Kazakhstan closing loophole permitting Russians escaping Ukraine war call-up to stay indefinitely

Features

Southeast Europe sovereigns start 2023 with return to capital markets

Sovereigns move quickly to tap international capital as they anticipate rising yields later in 2023.

Big freeze that was feared by gas hungry Europe hits Central Asia, Iran

Tales of families sleeping in cars that are warmer than homes as cold front brings sub-zero temperatures not experienced in half a century.

OUTLOOK 2023: South Caucasus

There is a high risk of a renewed outbreak of fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and only a slight chance of a peace deal that settles the status of the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan.

Running out of ammo

Ukraine could face a shortage of ammunition in the second half of this year unless the West invests in new production, as stocks are already running low and existing production can’t keep up with the rate of fire.

bneGREEN: IEA five-point action plan could avoid a new European energy crisis this year

Europe faces another energy crisis that may start in the summer, leading gas and power prices to spike again. Europe won this winter’s battle in the energy war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but will receive even less gas than last year.

Southeast Europe sovereigns start 2023 with return to capital markets
7 hours ago
Big freeze that was feared by gas hungry Europe hits Central Asia, Iran
10 hours ago
OUTLOOK 2023: South Caucasus
1 day ago
Running out of ammo
1 day ago
bneGREEN: IEA five-point action plan could avoid a new European energy crisis this year
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    7 days ago
  3. Running out of ammo
    1 day ago
  4. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    11 days ago
  5. Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
    7 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    15 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    19 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    12 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    18 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss