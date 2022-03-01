North Macedonia’s retail sales up 3.9% y/y in January

North Macedonia’s retail sales up 3.9% y/y in January
By bne IntelliNews March 1, 2022

North Macedonia’s retail sales moved up by a real 3.9% year on year in January, accelerating from a 1.4% y/y increase a month before, statistics office data indicated.

Last year, the biggest annual increase of retail sales was recorded in April, of 23%, following the lockdown in the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, North Macedonia’s annual inflation speeded up to 6.7% in January.

In nominal terms, total retail sales (except motor vehicles and motorcycles) jumped by 14.2% y/y in the first month of the year, after increasing by 9.6% y/y a month earlier, data indicated on February 28.

Retail trade in food, beverages and tobacco fell by a real 8.5% y/y in January and declined by nominal 1.4%. Non-food sales (except fuel) rose by 9.9% in real terms and by 12.8% in nominal terms.

Retail trade (except fuel) went up by 5.7% y/y in nominal terms and was higher by a real 0.6% y/y.

Sales of fuel soared by 61.5% y/y in nominal terms and by 25.6% y/y in real terms in the period under review.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

North Macedonia’s foreign minister says EU should urgently unblock integration process

CONFERENCE CALL: Balkan co-operation in the shadow of war

North Macedonia’s banks taken down by Greek hacking group

Data

Polish manufacturers step up activity, February PMI shows

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index increased 0.2 points to 54.7 in February.

Russia's manufacturing PMI on decline in February ahead of Ukraine invasion

Russia's goods manufacturers indicated a renewed decline in the health of the sector in February 2022, according to the latest release of the Purchasing Managers Index compiled by IHS Markit.

Headline PMI suggests Kazakh manufacturing sector shows signs of recovery

Sector was hit by state of emergency declared amid nationwide unrest. Some progress in reducing supply-chain difficulties also reported.

Romania’s forex reserves shrink in February

The central bank’s low tolerance for currency depreciation may increase the cost of market interventions on the forex reserves.

Gas, electricity outages weigh on Turkey’s February manufacturing headline PMI

Cost increases remained sharp midway through 1Q, though inflation increases in industry may have peaked around turn of year, says IHS Markit.

Polish manufacturers step up activity, February PMI shows
5 hours ago
Russia's manufacturing PMI on decline in February ahead of Ukraine invasion
5 hours ago
Headline PMI suggests Kazakh manufacturing sector shows signs of recovery
5 hours ago
Romania’s forex reserves shrink in February
5 hours ago
Gas, electricity outages weigh on Turkey’s February manufacturing headline PMI
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    6 days ago
  2. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Moldova moves to secure electricity supply and ban Russian propaganda sites
    3 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: Countdown for Serbia to choose between Russia and the West
    5 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  1. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    6 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  3. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    21 days ago
  4. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    4 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss