North Macedonia’s retail sales up 3.9% y/y in January

North Macedonia’s retail sales moved up by a real 3.9% year on year in January, accelerating from a 1.4% y/y increase a month before, statistics office data indicated.

Last year, the biggest annual increase of retail sales was recorded in April, of 23%, following the lockdown in the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, North Macedonia’s annual inflation speeded up to 6.7% in January.

In nominal terms, total retail sales (except motor vehicles and motorcycles) jumped by 14.2% y/y in the first month of the year, after increasing by 9.6% y/y a month earlier, data indicated on February 28.

Retail trade in food, beverages and tobacco fell by a real 8.5% y/y in January and declined by nominal 1.4%. Non-food sales (except fuel) rose by 9.9% in real terms and by 12.8% in nominal terms.

Retail trade (except fuel) went up by 5.7% y/y in nominal terms and was higher by a real 0.6% y/y.

Sales of fuel soared by 61.5% y/y in nominal terms and by 25.6% y/y in real terms in the period under review.