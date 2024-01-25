North Macedonia's PM Kovacevski resigns, paving the way for general election in May

North Macedonia's PM Kovacevski resigns, paving the way for general election in May
Announcing his resignation, Dimitar Kovacevski said the EU path is the only viable option for North Macedonia's future. / vlada.mk
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje January 25, 2024

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski filed his resignation to the parliament on January 25, signaling the entire government's resignation to facilitate a general election scheduled for May 8.

Following Kovacevski's resignation, an interim government including opposition party representatives will be formed, a model established under the EU-medated Przino agreement to address the political crisis in 2015. This process begins 100 days ahead of any impending general election.

According to the government statement, during a meeting with president of the assembly, Talat Xhaferi, Kovacevski expressed his unwavering commitment to the European vision for North Macedonia, saying that the EU path is the only viable option for the country's future.

The meeting also addressed the details of forming a new technical government, with Kovacevski extending his best wishes to Xhaferi in his prospective role as the prime minister of the interim government until the May 8 elections.

The parliamentary session scheduled for January 26 is slated to confirm Kovacevski's resignation, prompting his entire cabinet to resign as well.

Jovan Mitreski from the ruling Social Democratic Party of Macedonia (SDSM) is set to be elected as new speaker of the parliament, succeeding Xhaferi.

President Stevo Pendarovski will then grant Xhaferi the mandate to form a government. The newly appointed prime minister will present the programme and proposed members of the interim government to the parliament.

The distribution of key positions in the new government will include representatives from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, with Pance Toskovski and Gjoko Velkovski to lead the departments for internal affairs and labor and social affairs, respectively.

The opposition party will also secure deputy ministerial roles in finance, information society and agriculture.

