North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023

North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023
By bne IntelliNews January 20, 2021

North Macedonia’s government plans to lower personal income tax in the IT sector from the current 10% to zero in 2023, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced on January 20.

"That should be an incentive for further development of the IT industry," Zaev said in the government statement.

Zaev made the comment during the presentation of the investment of the Czech group Aricoma, which recently acquired software and consulting company Seavus, which has strong presence in Southeast Europe.

According to the data of the Central Register, the ICT industry in North Macedonia is growing.

"While the total income of the industry in 2016 stood at €752mn it rose to €880mn in 2019, which represents an increase of 17% in a period of three years," head of the executive board of Seavus, Igor Lestar, said.

The total number of ICT companies rose to 1,957 in 2019 from 1,296 in 2016.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkcell denies any affiliation with $1.6bn loan in default extended by Ziraat Bank to Virgin Islands company

Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation

Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn

Tech

Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia

The number of online transactions in Croatia between March and October 2020 increased by 34% year on year, while their value jumped by 38%, the Croatian National Bank reported.

Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation

Russia’s most famous tech entrepreneur and the creator of the Telegram messaging service has rejected an offer by Western funds to buy a 5%-10% stake in the company with a valuation of $30bn.

Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn

LAUNCHub Ventures aims to raise €70mn for the fund targeted at companies from Central and Southeast Europe in a range of tech sectors.

New Ukrainian VC firm QPDigital aims to invest up to $100 million in digital startups

In late 2020 Quarter Partners, an established Ukrainian investment group, launched the venture firm ‘QPDigital‘ to invest up to $100mn in digital startups

UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base

"The time is right to expand in Europe," said UK-based Moneyhub after opening a new office in Ljubljana.

Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
1 day ago
Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation
6 days ago
Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn
6 days ago
New Ukrainian VC firm QPDigital aims to invest up to $100 million in digital startups
6 days ago
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    3 days ago
  2. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    7 days ago
  3. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    2 days ago
  4. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    1 day ago
  5. Renewables assets change hands in Romania as energy companies look to green future
    16 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    11 days ago
  2. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    3 days ago
  3. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    8 days ago
  4. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    7 days ago
  5. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    15 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss