Navalny ally and Russian opposition leader Sobol sentenced to 1.5 years of movement restrictions, barred from running in the Duma elections

Navalny ally and Russian opposition leader Sobol sentenced to 1.5 years of movement restrictions, barred from running in the Duma elections
Navalny ally and Russian opposition leader Sobol sentenced to 1.5 years of movement restrictions, barred from running in the Duma elections
By bne IntelliNews August 4, 2021

Russian opposition leader Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced to 1.5 years of curfew and movement restrictions for her role in organising mass protests in January, it was reported on August 3.  

The protests were called by Navalny shortly after he returned from Berlin, where he had been recovering from an assassination attempt using the military-grade Novichok nerve agent. Navalny was immediately arrested on his return to Russia for breaking his parole conditions, related to another conviction on fraud charges he claims were politically motivated. Hundreds of thousands of Russians came out in support of Navalny on January 23 and January 31, although the protests quickly petered out after that.  

Sobol was among several prominent opposition figures to be charged with violating coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on mass events by calling on supporters to take to the streets. Moscow’s Preobrazhensky district court found Sobol guilty of “inciting violations of sanitary restrictions” at the unauthorised rally.  

Navalny’s return has triggered the most extreme repression of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s four terms in office. It was clear that Navalny would be arrested on his return, but he returned anyway in a move designed to cast the Kremlin in the worst possible light.

Navalny's arrest triggered a fresh round of international sanctions that were imposed on April 15. With the Kremlin’s reputation in tatters it seems that the powers that be judged they had nothing more to lose and have since shuttered numerous independent media outlets, and several other prominent opposition activists have fled the country for self-imposed exile abroad.  

Sobol has been amongst the dwindling number of prominent opposition leaders that have remained, but as part of the Kremlin’s crackdown she has now been taken off the board ahead of key Duma elections slated for September 19. The Kremlin is struggling to ensure that the ruling United Russia Party is re-elected with a majority despite the party's falling popularity.  

The court’s “restricted freedom” sentence bans her from leaving her residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., attending mass events or leaving the Moscow region. She must also check in for an inspection three times a month, the Moscow Times reported.  

Her hearing on August 3 was held largely behind closed doors, with Sobol herself being removed from the courtroom when she started to film the reading of the sentence.  

Sobol had been placed under house arrest during the investigation, a sentence that was later lightened to only restrict certain actions due to the fact that she has a young daughter.  

Sobol rose to prominence as a lawyer for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) that was declared an extremist organisation in June, putting it on a par with a terrorist organisation and leading its managers to close the organisation down to prevent exposing workers and supporters to criminal charges that carry lengthy jail sentences. Navalny’s organisation had been planning to organise a “smart voting” campaign in the Duma elections, where they rally voters to vote for any candidate that is likely to beat a United Russia candidate, that has unsettled the Kremlin.  

Sobol had intended to stand as a candidate in the elections but following the court's decision she is now barred from running and new laws have been passed that make it impossible for opposition leaders to compete in the election.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Watcom shopping index almost back to normal in July

HESS: Europe goes sectoral on Belarus

PMI: Russian manufacturing sees dive in demand in July

News

Iranian-backed forces suspected of seizing tanker in Gulf of Oman

Lloyds List Maritime Intelligence says MV Asphalt Princess hijacked by armed men and ordered to sail to Iran.

Turkey’s central bank in a bind as official inflation moves to 5 bp below policy rate

Some analysts now see prospect of rate cuts during remainder of year as off the table.

Exiled Belarusian House activist who disappeared found hanged in woods in Kyiv

Belarusian opposition activist and head of Belarusian House Vitaliy Shishov, who disappeared in Kyiv on August 2, after an extensive search by police has been found hanged in a Kyiv park not far from his home.

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Timanovskaya receives a Polish humanitarian visa

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya has received a humanitarian visa to enter Poland after she refused to be forcibly returned home to Minsk by government officials after she publically criticised her coaches on social media at the week

Turks left with only poor second-hand car choices amid realities of country’s economic crisis

More than half of 2.3mn used cars that changed hands in January to June were more than 10 years-old, while 82% were older than five years-old.

Iranian-backed forces suspected of seizing tanker in Gulf of Oman
7 hours ago
Turkey’s central bank in a bind as official inflation moves to 5 bp below policy rate
8 hours ago
Exiled Belarusian House activist who disappeared found hanged in woods in Kyiv
23 hours ago
Belarusian Olympic sprinter Timanovskaya receives a Polish humanitarian visa
1 day ago
Turks left with only poor second-hand car choices amid realities of country’s economic crisis
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. VISEGRAD BLOG: The EU finally gets tough with Hungary and Poland
    5 days ago
  2. Turkey evacuates thousands of tourists amid hellish wildfire scenes
    4 days ago
  3. Uzbekistan after the storm
    3 days ago
  4. Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia to launch borderless travel zone by 2023
    5 days ago
  5. North Macedonia’s fugitive ex-PM Gruevski now flogging tableware and cleaning products in Hungary
    6 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    30 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    27 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    21 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    22 days ago
  5. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss