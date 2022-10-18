Moroccan cooperatives receive $4mn in finance from USAID, GiveDirectly

Moroccan cooperatives receive $4mn in finance from USAID, GiveDirectly
/ pixabay
By Hatem Youssef October 18, 2022

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will extend $2mn to support activities of agricultural and agribusiness cooperatives in Morocco hit hard by severe drought, higher inflation and the ongoing effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency said in a statement on Saturday October 15. Another $2mn will be extended by International NGO, GiveDirectly. 

The USAID facility was approved by the US Congress last month under special legislation. It anticipates that more than 330 agriculture and agribusiness cooperatives will benefit from the grants. 

GiveDirectly will provide its funds through the Cooperative Financing Program (CFP). The programme provides MAD90,000 ($8,070) in assistance to cooperatives working in agriculture, handicrafts and tourism. It aims to strengthen household and community resilience to economic shocks. 

The CFP previously provided $5.5mn to assist 4,000 Moroccan farmers in 607 cooperatives in  Morocco’s Marrakech-Safi and Béni Mellal-Khénifra regions. Another 486 cooperatives serving 3,000 people in Drâa-Tafilalet, Fès-Meknès and Oriental regions also benefited from the programme, which facilitated training and equipment/raw materials purchases.

 

Related Content

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

News

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too

Reports indicate that, while persistent, protests have become scattered. Widespread industrial action would give protesters fresh momentum.

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan

"There will be no peace until an arbitrator stands between us," says Kyrgyz defence minister. Tajiks, meanwhile, warn Kremlin security belt must be built around Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission
1 hour ago
Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025
3 hours ago
PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system
5 hours ago
Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too
11 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    2 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    3 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    12 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    21 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    23 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss