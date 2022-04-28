Montenegro’s parliament approves new minority government led by Abazovic

Montenegro’s parliament approves new minority government led by Abazovic
The new minority government led by Dritan Abazovic.
By bne IntelliNews April 28, 2022

Montenegro’s parliament approved on April 28 the new government led by Dritan Abazovic, whose main goal is to unblock the country’s EU-related reforms, the government said.

Abazovic, who is the leader of the civic URA party, was nominated to become Montenegro’s prime minister on March 3, after the government of Zdravko Krivokapic lost a no-confidence motion. Abazovic proposed a minority government excluding the pro-Russian Democratic Front and the former ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS),

45 MPs voted in favour of the new government in the 81-seat parliament.

The government will have 18 ministries, four deputy presidents and two ministers without portfolios.

“Resolving a number of open issues, which have blocked Montenegro's European path, as well as other reform processes, will be the focus of the new, 43th government of Montenegro,” Abazovic said in the parliament.

Abazovic underlined that the new government will be based on two main pillars - the rule of law and economic development, which have five priority lines of action, the  fight against corruption, more sustainable investments, EU integration, sustainable development and environmental protection as well as support for children and youth.

He said that the goal of the government is to revive the rule of law as soon as possible, which means the election of the Judicial Council, for which a broader social consensus will be necessary.

"The security of citizens is more important in every country, so our focus will be on the fight against organized crime and related groups operating in Montenegro. Montenegro recently received a Europol document that defines who are the enemies of our country in the field of organised crime," Abazovic stated.

Jovana Marovic was elected deputy prime minister in charge of foreign policy and minister of European affairs, while Vladimir Jokovic is deputy prime minister for economic systems and farm minister.

The other two deputy prime ministers are Rasko Konjevic, who will be in charge of the political system and will also serve as defense ministe,r and Ervin Ibrahimovic in charge of regional development and minister of capital investment.

Aleksandar Damjanovic will serve as minister of finance and Ranko Krivokapic was appointed foreign minister. Goran Gjurovic will be the new minister of economic development and tourism.

Montenegro is a Nato member and has been holding EU accession negotiations since 2012. The country is deeply divided between conservative pro-Serb and pro-Russian parties on one side and pro-EU parties on the other.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Emerging Europe growth to fall to an average of 3% this year, says wiiw

Blockchain could reach 30% of Montenegro’s GDP within 3 years, finance minister says

Serbia’s new Chinese anti-aircraft system fuels fears of Balkan arms race

News

Kyrgyzstan alarmed by Tajikistan’s reported purchase of Bayraktar drones

Kyrgyzstan had hoped its own acquisition of the same drones last year would give it a strategic edge over Tajikistan.

Visegrad Group needs to 're-invent itself", says Rupnik

The Visegrad Group of four Central European countries is in “deep freeze” because of the Hungarian-Polish split over the Ukraine war, says Sciences Po professor.

Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria

Series of attacks in Russia-backed separatist region raised fears that Transnistria — and Moldova — could be dragged into the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

EC triggers rule of law conditionality mechanism against Hungary

Commission cites Hungary's systemic irregularities and deficiencies in the management of EU funds and its lack of anti-graft measures.

Gazprombank executive signs up to fight for Ukraine, says fellow top executives were murdered

Ukrainian-born vice president of Gazprombank Igor Volobuev says that he has returned to his homeland to take up arms against the Russian military. He also suggested that a former colleague from Gazprombank did not commit suicide, but was murdered.

Kyrgyzstan alarmed by Tajikistan’s reported purchase of Bayraktar drones
5 hours ago
Visegrad Group needs to 're-invent itself", says Rupnik
7 hours ago
Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
16 hours ago
EC triggers rule of law conditionality mechanism against Hungary
16 hours ago
Gazprombank executive signs up to fight for Ukraine, says fellow top executives were murdered
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    2 days ago
  2. Does Putin have cancer?
    23 days ago
  3. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    10 days ago
  4. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    1 month ago
  5. COMMENT: Russia poised to exploit Mongolia on Soyuz–Vostok pipeline
    4 days ago
  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    30 days ago
  2. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    10 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    23 days ago
  4. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    30 days ago
  5. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss