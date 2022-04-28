Montenegro’s parliament approves new minority government led by Abazovic

Montenegro’s parliament approved on April 28 the new government led by Dritan Abazovic, whose main goal is to unblock the country’s EU-related reforms, the government said.

Abazovic, who is the leader of the civic URA party, was nominated to become Montenegro’s prime minister on March 3, after the government of Zdravko Krivokapic lost a no-confidence motion. Abazovic proposed a minority government excluding the pro-Russian Democratic Front and the former ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS),

45 MPs voted in favour of the new government in the 81-seat parliament.

The government will have 18 ministries, four deputy presidents and two ministers without portfolios.

“Resolving a number of open issues, which have blocked Montenegro's European path, as well as other reform processes, will be the focus of the new, 43th government of Montenegro,” Abazovic said in the parliament.

Abazovic underlined that the new government will be based on two main pillars - the rule of law and economic development, which have five priority lines of action, the fight against corruption, more sustainable investments, EU integration, sustainable development and environmental protection as well as support for children and youth.

He said that the goal of the government is to revive the rule of law as soon as possible, which means the election of the Judicial Council, for which a broader social consensus will be necessary.

"The security of citizens is more important in every country, so our focus will be on the fight against organized crime and related groups operating in Montenegro. Montenegro recently received a Europol document that defines who are the enemies of our country in the field of organised crime," Abazovic stated.

Jovana Marovic was elected deputy prime minister in charge of foreign policy and minister of European affairs, while Vladimir Jokovic is deputy prime minister for economic systems and farm minister.

The other two deputy prime ministers are Rasko Konjevic, who will be in charge of the political system and will also serve as defense ministe,r and Ervin Ibrahimovic in charge of regional development and minister of capital investment.

Aleksandar Damjanovic will serve as minister of finance and Ranko Krivokapic was appointed foreign minister. Goran Gjurovic will be the new minister of economic development and tourism.

Montenegro is a Nato member and has been holding EU accession negotiations since 2012. The country is deeply divided between conservative pro-Serb and pro-Russian parties on one side and pro-EU parties on the other.