Montenegro likely to hold general election in early September

Montenegro will most likely hold a general election in the first week of September, public broadcaster RTCG reported on June 12.

The country has to hold a general election by mid-October this year. On June 12, President Milo Djukanovic called on political parties to consultations on the election date.

According to RTCG, Djukanovic's ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) wants to hold the election in the first week of September as the new government will need to have more time to draft the budget for 2020 in a way that will guarantee stability after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has drafted a new election law and hopes to get a green light by the Venice Committee to adopt it by the end of July.

It is still unclear whether the opposition parties will agree to hold talks on the new election law and whether they will manage to form a bigger coalition in an attempt to beat the DPS, which has been running the country for three decades.

Currently, most opposition parties are boycotting parliament sessions, claiming the last general election in 2016 was not fair and the current institutions are not legitimate.