Mongolia’s Khovd province quarantined over bubonic plague scare

By bne IntelliNews July 5, 2020

Western Mongolian has quarantined part of its western border with China over a bubonic plague scare. Two residents from Khovd province were confirmed to be infected with the plague after eating marmot. 

Every year Mongolia reports a bubonic plague scare, always stemming from the consumption of marmots. Even though hunting of marmot is banned in the country, many locals still eat marmot as it is believed to have healing and vitalising properties.

A 27-year-old man and his 16-year-old younger brother are being treated at the regional medical centre, officials said on July 1. On July 4, medical staff reported both of the patients were in critical condition but were showing signs of stabilising.

Currently, first and second contacts of the two individuals are showing no symptoms of the disease. 141 first contact individuals have been quarantined in medical facilities, and the testing of close contacts is ongoing, as reported by the National Center for Zoonotic Disease (NCZD).

All travels to Khovd province have been restricted indefinitely due to confirmed cases of the plague, but if no cases arise during 14 days the restriction will likely be lifted.

Last year in May two Mongolian couples died from consuming marmot meat near the westernmost part of Mongolia bordering Russia and China, forcing dozens of tourists into quarantine for two weeks.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Underground expansion of Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine 'may cost $1.9bn more'

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto says the underground expansion of its flagship giant copper and gold mine, Oyu Tolgoi, in Mongolia may require an additional $1.9bn on top of the existing costs of ... more

EBRD projects Mongolia’s GDP growth will slow to 6.2% in 2019

Mongolia’s economy is projected to grow by 6.2% in 2019, down from 6.9% in 2018, and slow further to 5.0% in 2020, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in ... more

WHO survey: Mongolia biggest user of antibiotics, high usage rates in Turkey and Iran

Use of Antibiotics in Mongolia, Turkey and Iran is running at extraordinarily high rates, with Mongolians using the medicines most of all among nationalities surveyed, according to ... more

Most Read

  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    7 days ago
  2. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    6 days ago
  3. Saakashvili says Russia "way ahead" of Ukraine in making reforms
    8 days ago
  4. Letter to Putin exposes campaign against US investor Calvey
    7 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    7 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    23 days ago
  5. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    21 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss