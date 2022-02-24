Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announces tighter security after Russia launches a full-scale offensive in neighbouring Ukraine.
By bne IntelliNews February 24, 2022

Security is being stepped up in Moldova after Russia launched a full-scale military offensive in neighbouring Ukraine in the early hours of this morning, President Maia Sandu announced on February 24.

Fears are growing in Moldova that the country could be the next target for Russia, and Sandu announced that the interior ministry will intensify its patrol efforts to guard against "provocations". 

Residents of the Russia-backed separatist republic of Transnistria in eastern Moldova and towns in territory controlled by Chisinau reported hearing explosions earlier today. Social media was flooded with reports of loud blasts, which were initially thought to have been an attack from within Transnistria, where Russia has around 1,500 troops, on Ukraine. A video described as a rocket attack from Transnistria has been circulating on Twitter. 

The Moldovan Ministry of Defence later issued a statement saying that no attacks had been launched from the rebel region. 

“In the context of the news circulated on social networks about the attacks on the territory of the Transnistrian region against Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence announces that this information is false,” the statement said. 

The explosions heard within Moldova were most likely the bombing of Podolsk, a Ukrainian city that lies just 20km from Ukraine’s border with Transnistria. Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said shortly after 9am local time that six people had been killed and another 19 were unaccounted for following a Russian attack. 

In recent days there has been speculation that the Russian forces stationed in Transnistria — which the Moldovan government has been trying for years to evict — could be used to help Russia create a land bridge to the Ukrainian port of Odessa, cutting off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea. 

There are also concerns Russia may use its foothold in Transnistria to put pressure on Chisinau. 

Moscow has backed the separatists in Transnistria for decades, with political, military and economic support, but has held back from recognising the small territory as independent. 

However, after Russia recognised the two separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Ukrainian Donbas region, Transnistrian leaders reportedly visited Moscow on February 22 to request recognition for their self-declared republic too. 

Like Ukraine, Moldova has a western leaning government and president, after Maia Sandu and her Party of Action and Solidarity won landslide election victories in 2020 and 2021 respectively. The country has a substantial Russian minority, concentrated in Transnistria but also present in other parts of the country. 

Sandu addressed Moldovans on the morning of February 24, and said that all state institutions have been transferred to a “special regime” following the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. 

“Russia has started hostilities against Ukraine, grossly violating the norms of international law. The international community has unanimously condemned this act of aggression,” Sandu said, according to a statement from the presidency. 

“An emergency commission meeting will be convened today to adopt a package of measures to overcome this crisis and humanitarian challenges. The interior ministry will step up patrols to prevent possible provocations,” the president added. 

 

News

EU to hit Russia with a 'massive package' of sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe will hit Russia with a “massive package” of sanctions following its attack on Ukraine on February 24 which will “undermine Russia’s economic base".

Lithuania declares state of emergency, asks Nato to invoke Article 4

Baltic foreign ministers jointly condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and called for strict sanctions against the aggressor.

Residents flee Kyiv as Russia attacks Ukraine

Roads out of Kyiv have snarled up with three-abreast traffic jams as residents pack their cars and flee the capital after attacks on Ukraine started at 5am in the morning of February 24.

Markets in turmoil as Russia launches invasion

Russian markets have halted trading after Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

BREAKING: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, with bombings of cities and troop incursions by land and sea across a broad front.

Reports

