Moldova’s President Dodon to run for second term

Moldova’s President Dodon to run for second term
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest September 10, 2020

Moldova’s President Igor Dodon announced his broadly expected candidacy for another term on September 9, “on behalf of the people” and with a strong message: he pledged to dissolve the parliament in his first move after the elections.

Pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu previously announced her candidacy. Among other relevant candidates, another prominent pro-EU politican, Andrei Nastase, and former parliament speaker Andrian Candu will also run. 

Dodon estimates that he will win against Sandu by a margin of 7-10%, nearly double the margin in the previous elections he won against Sandu in 2016.

By running “for the people”, Dodon visibly aims to broaden his electoral base, by capturing some of the supporters of the Democratic Party (PDM) which, with former leader Vlad Plahotniuc self-exiled, decided not to take part in the presidential elections this time. In fact, this electorate left orphaned after Plahotniuc abandoned his party will be the main target for candidates in the November 1 presidential elections in Moldova.

At the beginning of his campaign, Dodon stressed that the president of Moldova, in his opinion (there’s no legal restriction), should not be a citizen of another country. To make the statement more neutral, Dodon added: “from the west or from the east”. But the hint was clear: Sandu holds Romanian citizenship. On a more transparent note, Socialist MPs accused Sandu of being a supporter of globalism, LGBT and billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a hate figure among certian sections of society in East European countries.

As president, Dodon is not allowed to be a member of his Socialist Party — but this is only one of the reasons for the president to register as an independent candidate. There is no law forbidding him, as an independent, to run on behalf of a political party after all.

The same day Dodon eventually decided to run for another term, the PDM now led by former prime minister Pavel Filip decided not to appoint a presidential candidate. The Pro Moldova dissident faction that split from the PDM recently appointed Candu as its presidential candidate. But given his closer ties with Plahotniuc (compared to Filip), Candu is more likely to get support from the core of the former Democratic Party electorate — leaving the more moderate part free to be wooed by both Dodon and Sandu.

And indeed, Sandu has admitted that she already held meetings with the regional representatives of the Democratic Party.

“We have already met with as many supporters of the [Democratic Party] as we have met with supporters of [Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity] PAS and other political parties. And I have not met any Democrat voter who wants Dodon to stay in power. If the Democrats were to listen to what the people want, then they should join the fight against Igor Dodon. The fact that they did not support Dodon from the beginning speaks of the fact that people hear and see the signals coming from the territory," said Sandu.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The Balkans: External debts in uncertain times

Transnistria reports COVID-19 outbreak at textiles giant Tirotex

Romanian car-sharing platform Citylink acquires Moldova's itaxi

News

Kolesnikova charged with organising coup d'état, accuses Belarus government of kidnapping

Opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova has accused the Lukashenko regime of kidnapping her after she was jailed on charges of organising a coup d'état on September 9.

Hungary's budget on track for record shortfall

The deficit at the end of August reached HUF2.26 trillion, which is six times higher than the government’s initial target of HUF367bn.

Montenegro’s main opposition parties ink historic coalition deal

Democratic Party of Socialists to be excluded from government for the first time in 30 years as opposition parties form a broad coalition that gives them a majority in parliament.

Missing opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova found in a Minsk jail

Missing opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova has been found in the Minsk remand prison, according to her father Alexander. On the same day President Alexander Lukashenko gave a two-hour interview to Russian journalists.

Southeast Europeans most likely to die from environment-related factors

Clear divide between west and east of the continent in preventable deaths attributable to the environment. More than a quarter of all deaths in Bosnia linked to environment.

Kolesnikova charged with organising coup d'état, accuses Belarus government of kidnapping
4 hours ago
Hungary's budget on track for record shortfall
5 hours ago
Montenegro’s main opposition parties ink historic coalition deal
21 hours ago
Missing opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova found in a Minsk jail
21 hours ago
Southeast Europeans most likely to die from environment-related factors
21 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    6 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    19 days ago
  3. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    15 days ago
  4. Lukashenko unleashes the Titushki as the people unmask the OMON
    3 days ago
  5. #UPDATED Maria Kolesnikova and two colleagues go missing
    3 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    6 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    25 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    10 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    19 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    24 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss