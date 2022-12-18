MERRY XMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR - no service until Jan 2

MERRY XMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR - no service until Jan 2
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 18, 2022

Dear Readers,

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

bne and bna are breaking up for our annual Christmas holiday. We will continue to cover major events over the holiday period as they happen, but the daily service will resume on January 2.

It’s been an awful year full of crisis and pain. Here’s hoping for a return to peace in 2023.

In the meantime, best wishes to you and your family from the staff of bne IntelliNews!

Best wishes

Ben Aris

Editor in chief

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Naspers: a success story of one of the largest technology investors in Africa and the world

The technology industry in Africa is thriving despite economic and political challenges and the effects of the global pandemic. Between 2020 and 2021, the number of tech start-ups in Africa tripled ... more

Turkey’s plan for Ukrainian wheat shipping corridors faces huge difficulties with mines says Kyiv

Ukraine on June 6 threw what could be a major wrench in the works of a Turkey-mediated plan to open shipping corridors out of Ukrainian ports when Kyiv officials said it would take six months to ... more

INTERVIEW: The Ukraine war threatens Ghana’s food security?

Ghana used to be on the list of the world’s least developed countries. No more. Today the republic is one of the fastest-growing economies in West Africa. Though poor, more children have been going ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    8 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    10 days ago
  3. Iran, China at odds in disputed islands row following Xi visit to Saudi Arabia
    7 days ago
  4. EU Council adopts €18bn aid for Ukraine despite veto by Hungary
    7 days ago
  5. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    10 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    8 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    10 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    14 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    13 days ago
  5. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss