Matteo Colangeli appointed new EBRD director for the Western Balkans

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it appointed Matteo Colangeli as its new director for the Western Balkans region and EBRD head of Serbia.
Colangeli will oversee the EBRD’s operations in Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, where he will be based.
“I am very proud to take up this role and determined to continue strengthening our delivery in the region. We will focus on building back better after the COVID-19 pandemic and work with our partners towards greener, more inclusive and digitalised economies in the Western Balkans,” Colangeli, who currently heads the EBRD’s operations in Albania, said in the statement last week.
In 2020 alone, the EBRD invested €1.3bn in the Western Balkans focusing on the strengthening of the private sector, the promotion of green transition and on boosting connectivity within the region and with European neighbours.
