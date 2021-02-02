Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
INTERVIEW: “The weekend’s protests were the Russian people's, not the opposition’s” – Maxim Reznik
Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
US investor Michael Calvey's embezzlement trial begins despite the resolution to the commercial dispute between partners
Navalny sentenced to 2.8 years in jail
Russia finished 2020 with a milder than expected 3.1% contraction
Putin’s popularity slumps to 53% in wake of Navalny demonstrations
Public support is collapsing for The People’s Servant Party
Ukraine’s industrial output jumped 4.8% y/y in December
State-owned Ukrgasbank signs off on convertible €30mn IFC loan ahead of its privatisation
National Bank of Ukraine retains a key policy rate at 6%, the outlook of the CPI deteriorates
Estonia's two big parties agree on grand coalition
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
M&A deals in CEE fall 22% by volume but rise 29% by value in 2020
Czech government mocked for using TikTok to promote its COVID-19 vaccination strategy
MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts
China to be excluded from Czech tender for new Dukovany nuclear unit
Hungarian PM has zero savings, according to annual asset declaration
Hungary seals deal with China to buy 5mn doses of Sinopharm vaccine
bne IntelliNews OUTLOOK 2021 – index page
COVID-19 pandemic leads to Poland’s first full-year GDP fall in 25 years
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Plans to develop Albania’s air transport run into controversy
Transparency International warns of backsliding in Serbia and Bosnia
BALKAN BLOG: Only better waste management can clean rivers of trash
Pandemic pushes public debt close to 80% of GDP in Albania and Montenegro
Miners tap Western Balkans for crucial EV battery ingredient lithium
Easing of COVID-19 wave pushed up Bulgarian business climate indicator in January
Bulgaria’s latest nuclear u-turn
Tighter restrictions dragged down Croatia's retail trade in December
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
Kosovo’s biggest opposition party risks being unable to run in general election
BALKAN BLOG: Superstition and resentment surround vaccination plans
Moldova’s president nominates PM-designate in step towards forcing snap election
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
Montenegro’s special prosecution probes finance minister over €750mn Eurobond issue
North Macedonia’s industrial production returns to growth in December
North Macedonia’s state-owned loss-makers await new owners
Uipath closes $750mn funding round at $35bn valuation
BUCHAREST BLOG: Deadly COVID-19 ward fires show desperate need for healthcare investment
Romania’s Elefant.ro boosts turnover, eyes stock market listing
Century-old Belgrade metro idea finally becoming reality
Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
Slovenia plans region's longest-tenor Eurobond
Slovenian crypto payment system enters Thai market
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator up 2.2 pp m/m in January
Turkey's auto sales gain 60% y/y in January
ISTANBUL BLOG: Finance industry calling below 7.00 for USD/TRY
Turkey’s January manufacturing PMI shows output, new orders and exports returned to growth
Following war with Armenia, Azerbaijan gains control of lucrative gold mines
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Azerbaijan
CAUCASUS BLOG: Georgia’s corrupted anti-corruption strategy
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
OUTLOOK 2021 Iran
“Try me” not telecoms minister Iran’s president tells hardliners in internet row
Iran’s President Khamenei menaces private citizen Trump
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
Minority investors say GBP1bn-2bn missing from Kaz Minerals buyout offer valuation
ING: IMF World Economic Outlook shows diverging growth path for emerging markets
Billion dollar deal signed to build science and technology centre in Almaty
Foreign investors banned from future mining projects in Kyrgyzstan
COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Tajikistan: Writing for the president is on the wall (and then scrubbed off)
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Central and Eastern Europe fell 22% by volume to 406 deals but rose by 29% in value to €28.5bn in 2020, according to the annual report compiled by Austrian law firm Wolf Theiss and MergerMarket.
The M&A Spotlight report, compiled from surveying investors across the region (and including Austria), found that deal flow had been hampered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – 29% of respondents had to abort or delay transactions – but that investors were broadly positive about the prospects for deals in the region this year as the global economy recovers. The findings broadly support those of law firm CMS's survey of the wider CEE region including Russia and Turkey last month.
“Being higher growth than Western Europe, less hampered by public debt and with a number of governments having taken swift and decisive action in 2020, the CEE/SEE economy has withstood the effects of the pandemic more robustly than the rest of the continent,” the report argues.
The M&A Spotlight says that the region is benefiting from its traditional strengths (economic growth, lower labour costs, skilled workers, EU membership) together with current factors such as the booming technology sector and the potential shifting of supply chains away from Asia back towards Europe.
Just over half (52%) of the respondents said that the health crisis will increase their appetite for deals in the next 12 months, with 26% of private equity respondents saying they were looking to pursue significantly more deals.
The TMT sector, which has benefited during the pandemic lockdowns, represented €8.3bn of deals across the region, a 29% market share of total M&A value. Within TMT, telecoms was the major segment, with Poland a particular focus.
“There's an ongoing consolidation in terms of the larger telecom groups in Poland,” said Jacek Michalski, a partner in Wolf Theiss' Warsaw office. “There's also now a lot of similar movement that you see in many other markets in Europe, with telcos selling their infrastructure as separate towerco units backed by infrastructure investors.”
Poland maintained its position as the region's number one deal market, with TMT and real estate and construction sectors particularly buoyant. The country saw €11bn worth of deals, claiming nearly 40% of the CEE market, including the region's largest deal outside Austria, French telecoms group Iliad's €3.7bn acquisition of mobile network Play Communications.
More than half (55%) of respondents say that TMT will be among the top two sectors with the highest growth rate in deal numbers, while pharmaceuticals, medical and biotech (PMB) is in the top two for 45% of respondents. PMB is a defensive sector during general recessions, and especially so given that the current economic crisis was brought on by a global health emergency, the report says.
The worst performance in terms of deal flow last year was achieved by consumer and leisure, which was hit by lockdowns and weaker consumer confidence. Volume fell by 48% to 59 deals and value collapsed by 65% to €962m, the first sub-€1bn showing for the sector the annual survey has recorded.
According to the survey, 58% of investors expect the energy, mining and utilities (EMU) sector will be among the two sectors in which deal flow will be the most negatively affected by the pandemic, and 36% include the industrials and chemicals sector. As upstream industries, both are seen as highly sensitive to economic weakness, though this cyclicality presents its own opportunities for private equity and those willing to pursue deals at the riskier end of the spectrum, the report argues.
Private equity funds are expected to be most active in taking advantage of the opportunities the pandemic has thrown up. As shown in the graph above, PE deals fell year on year from 56 to 52 deals, but activity picked back up once economies were reopened and total deal value rose marginally, from €2.3bn in 2019 to €2.6bn in 2020.
Some 70% of respondents believe that financial buyers are best placed to take advantage of the opportunities presented in the aftermath of COVID, because the current unpredictable and highly challenging conditions are uniquely suited to PE funds' skill set and high-risk appetite.
“PE is in a strong position in part because of its attitude towards risk-taking in terms of participating in an upside cycle of the economy,” said Horst Ebhardt, a partner in Wolf Theiss' Vienna office. “As an asset class, it has also accumulated a significant amount of cash that it needs to deploy and now there are many different deployment strategies.”
Looking at the positive consequences of the pandemic for deal flow, 42% of respondents pointed to lower valuations, though technology companies have surged in value. Distressed debt opportunities were cited by 33% as a key plus, and it is a phenomenon that 72% expect to become more common as governments withdraw support for corporates during the year.
“There's going to be a lot of distressed debt deals but more likely towards the year end and beginning of 2022, simply because of moratoriums on loan repayments and everything that governments have done to prop up their economies,” says Claudia Chiper, a partner in Wolf Theiss' Bucharest office. “There is a place for PE to come in and take over companies which are in a lot of distress and are struggling with their debt or have become insolvent.”
The report argues that corporate carve-outs will also be an important source of deal flow, as companies are forced to review what is absolutely essential to their business and retrain their focus on core markets.
