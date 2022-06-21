Lukashenko threatens Poland and Ukraine

On Friday, June 17, Belarus began mobilisation drills after having summoned new conscripts. Many experts now fear that Putin is putting pressure on Lukashenko to join the war due to Russia’s shortage of troops. After Lukashenko’s most recent statements, there is increasing concern in Ukraine and the West about the Belarusian military threat.

Lukashenko’s threats

On Friday, Lukashenko made conflicting statements both threatening Poland and Ukraine as well as pledging a neutral stance for Belarus regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to tyre factory workers in the Belarusian city of Bobruisk, Lukashenko said that “we cannot allow the Poles to encircle us. This is a dangerous development. I once said that the Ukrainians would ask us and the Russians to help them maintain their integrity, so that no one would chop off their territory.”

This raised fears among Ukrainian and Western military experts that Belarus was preparing an attack on western Ukraine in order to help Russia cut off military supplies to the country from Poland.

Continuing his speech to the Bobruisk factory workers, Lukashenko also claimed that the West was intent on bringing the Belarusian army into the conflict. However, according to Lukashenko, Belarus would only focus on protecting its own territory and would only attack Ukraine if Ukraine struck first.

Recent satellite images show that Belarus removed 39 units of T-72 tanks, 21 Armoured Personnel Carriers and five infantry fighting vehicles during May. Moreover, Belarus had “diversified” its exercises. Where before the Belarusian Army used to practise river crossing by rafting armoured vehicles, its engineering troops are now practising pontoon bridge crossings.

While the tanks, APCs and infantry fighting vehicles might have been sent to Russia, Belarus’ new training exercises are more and more mirroring current Russian strategies in Ukraine. Either this is simply an adaptation to more modern tactics or Belarus is readying its troops to fight in Ukraine in the near future.

Ukrainian assessments

Last Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a meeting with Ukraine’s Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on a possible Belarusian military threat. During this meeting, Zelenskiy ordered inspections of the Ukrainian troops stationed in the regions bordering Belarus.

In the following press conference, Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Alexei Danilov claimed that Belarus was not ready for an invasion. The reason for this was that neither Belarus nor Russia had deployed the number of troops in Belarus necessary for an invasion such as the one Russia began on February 24.

According to Danilov, Zelenskiy was well aware of a possible Belarusian threat and was keeping a close eye on it, while Ukrainian intelligence was also engaged in analysing Belarusian troop movements. However, Danilov emphasised that Belarus was currently politically occupied by Russia and added that he did not consider the Lukashenko regime to be able to act freely but was under tough pressure from Russia.

Danilov clarified that "when we say 'ready or not ready', we have to understand that this is an army. If they are put on some sort of alert, they may do this or that. At present, we are not seeing the capabilities or forces there."

Uncertainties

Defence and Security expert Mark Voyager recently pointed out that Belarus’ military drills “cause serious concern because, unfortunately, Russia and its allies have consistently been using military drills as a mask to cover their aggressive actions.”

As bne IntelliNews reported on last week, Belarus recent attempts at “strategic deterrence” have in fact achieved little deterrence. Instead, all of Belarus’ neighbouring Nato countries have increased their military readiness since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started, regardless of the Belarusian regime’s sabre-rattling.

The reason for Belarus’ failed deterrence measures lies precisely in the fact that Belarus and Russia have previously used military exercises to mask their plans for aggressive action.

Belarusian oppositional media outlets assess Lukashenko’s recent statements mostly as a way of drawing attention to himself. However, while this used to be the common assumption of Western and Ukrainian military experts, Belarus’ support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made many disbelieve Lukashenko’s statements on neutrality and peace for Belarus. Considering the events of the last 12 months this disbelief is quite reasonable.

As many political experts have noted, Lukashenko often says out loud what Putin avoids talking about.

Already in December last year, Lukashenko claimed that some “very large” outcomes of alleged Nato provocations in Ukraine would be seen after New Year’s Eve, the effects of which would be felt from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

In May last year, Lukashenko threatened to flood Europe with drugs and migrants, of which the latter one actually turned out to be true when his regime created a migration crisis on Belarus’ borders with the EU.

During his speech in Bobruisk, Lukashenko also said about Russia’s invasion that “nobody knows how the situation will end there. Nobody knows how the situation will develop. What is happening in Ukraine is just the beginning.” Furthermore, he claimed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was the beginning of a major redivision of the world.

As Ukraine and Western leaders warn of a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, this statement appears even more sincere. Perhaps we should take his threats more seriously, as they have previously proved to translate into action.