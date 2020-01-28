Leaked Italian police report says cannabis cultivation in Albania jumped 1,200% in 2019

Leaked Italian police report says cannabis cultivation in Albania jumped 1,200% in 2019
The Albanian village of Lazarat, notorious as Europe's "marijuana mountain" until a military-style crackdown in 2014.
By bne IntelliNews January 28, 2020

The cultivation of cannabis in Albania jumped by 1,200% during 2019, Italian media reported on January 27, citing a police report.

Albania was previously known as a major producer of marijuana, until the launch of a government crackdown in 2014, which significantly reduced the number cannabis plantations. At its peak, the cultivation of cannabis accounted for about half of Albania’s GDP.

The crackdown included a military-style operation using army helicopters and armoured personal carriers (APCs) at Lazarat, notorious as Europe’s “marijuana mountain”. 

Three years later, Prime Minister Edi Rama pledged to wipe out large-scale cannabis plantations by the end of 2017, with the prime minister saying later in the year that the industry was dying out. The government hoped to encourage legal businesses in Lazarat by including the settlement among 100 villages in the country selected to have their infrastructure upgraded.

But if the new report is correct, there has been backsliding since then. Italian public broadcaster RAI3 reported that according to an unpublished report by the Italian police around 100,000 cannabis plants are growing in Albania now.

Italian prosecutor Giacomo Cataldi was cited by RAI3 as saying that Albania has become one of the main cannabis producers. As a result, the Albanian mafia has accumulated large amounts of money, which have enabled them to take a leading role in drug trafficking and other criminal activities in Europe.

The fight against drug trafficking is one of the key requirements of the EU, along with the wider fight against crime and corruption and justice reforms, for the country to obtain a date to start accession talks later this year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Western Balkans countries sink on latest Corruption Perceptions Index

Albania’s 2019 foreign trade gap widens 5.7% y/y

Western Balkans has potential for up to €20bn wind energy investment says new report

News

Estonia’s Fermi Energia signs MoU on developing first nuclear reactor

Fermi Energia is looking to develop Estonia's first source of nuclear energy in the 2030s, but environmental groups say it would pose “significant risks” to the environment and be economically unfeasible.

Work on Afghan stretch of Turkmenistan to India gas pipeline faces additional 6-month delay

TAPI project, also to traverse Pakistan, is going nowhere fast. Claims that Turkmen section is complete seen as highly dubious.

Foreign investors bring $1bn to Russia in 2020

Since the beginning of 2020 foreign investors have brought over $1bn into Russian funds,

75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation marked in Poland

The 7anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz gathered survivors and politicians at an event overshadowed by politics – global and national.

Slovenian PM Sarec resigns, calls for snap elections

Former comedian Marjan Sarec said he had been unable to carry out substantial reforms at the head of a five-party minority government.

Estonia’s Fermi Energia signs MoU on developing first nuclear reactor
12 hours ago
Work on Afghan stretch of Turkmenistan to India gas pipeline faces additional 6-month delay
12 hours ago
Foreign investors bring $1bn to Russia in 2020
1 day ago
75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation marked in Poland
1 day ago
Slovenian PM Sarec resigns, calls for snap elections
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    5 days ago
  2. Who's who in the new Russian government
    3 days ago
  3. Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
    7 days ago
  4. Hydrogen-powered drone being developed in Hungary
    6 days ago
  5. INTERVIEW: Ukraine gas tariffs stay low, energy sector outlook improves
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    18 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    11 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    5 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss