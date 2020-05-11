Latvia puts in €250mn of equity to save flag carrier airBaltic

By bne IntelliNews May 11, 2020

The Latvian government has invested €250mn equity in airBaltic, the flag carrier in which Riga holds a majority stake, to help it overcome the crisis caused by nose-diving passenger numbers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, airBaltic said on May 7.

Following the investment, the Latvian state now has a 91% stake in the airline, an increase from the 80.95% it had held prior to the investment.

airBaltic has suffered from the Europe-wide lockdown on travel that governments imposed in February and March to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

The equity investment, which remains subject to the approval of the European Commission, will be provided to airBaltic in tranches. 

“Each investment tranche will be provided in line with market rules and will not exceed the losses caused as a result of the COVID-19 crisis,” airBaltic said in a statement.

The company said the investment would facilitate carrying out its strategy of adapting to the post-pandemic environment. The strategy “focuses on a new start for airBaltic once international flights resume. This will facilitate successful growth for the company once the impact of the COVID-19 crisis begins to ease,” the company’s CEO Martin Gauss said in a statement.

The new plan foresees a reduced fleet for the upcoming years, initially resuming operations with 22 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The new plan takes into account the reduced capacity for the years 2020 and 2021, while at the same time foresees a return to growth with up to 50 Airbus A220-300 aircraft by the end of 2023, the company said.

The plan is a new iteration of a strategy adopted in 2018 that called for the expansion of routes from all three Baltic countries, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, to cover the main European hubs. The strategy also foresaw the airline achieving a “significant increase in passenger numbers and its revenue by 2025.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Estonia’s far-right ruling coalition party dismisses fourth minister in just over one year

Estonia’s co-ruling party, the far-right Conservative People’s Party of Estonia (EKRE), dismissed the Foreign Trade and IT Minister Kaimar Karu over his stance on migration on April 17. Karu ... more

13-year-old Estonian revealed as leader of international neo-Nazi network

A 13-year-old Estonian schoolboy has been revealed as the leader of the international neo-Nazi organisation Feuerkrieg Division (FKD).  Estonia’s Internal Security Service (KAPO) ... more

Estonia’s new economic forecast expects GDP to drop 8% in 2020

Estonia’s economy will contract 8% in 2020 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Baltic state’s finance ministry said on April 1. The ministry thus updated its previous forecast, ... more

Most Read

  1. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    6 days ago
  2. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira has belly-flopped and London, it is your fault
    5 days ago
  3. Uzbek-born philanthropist Alisher Usmanov donates $15mn to help victims of the Sardoba dam disaster
    4 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    3 months ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    22 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    19 days ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    26 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss