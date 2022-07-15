Kremlin says Kazakhstan’s efforts to attract sanctions-hit businesses leaving Russia 'absolutely normal'

Kremlin says Kazakhstan’s efforts to attract sanctions-hit businesses leaving Russia 'absolutely normal'
Peskov, left, and Putin know Russia is confronted by new economic realities. / Wiki
By bne IntelIiNews July 15, 2022

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 14 that Kazakhstan's efforts to attract sanctions-hit businesses that have departed the Russian market were "absolutely normal".

His comments followed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev remarking that his country must work to accommodate hundreds of international businesses that have left Russia since sanctions were imposed in response to Moscow starting its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Many firms have been moving their Russia and CIS regional offices and headquarters to Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan and commercial capital Almaty.

"It's absolutely normal when any country in the world tries to create comfortable conditions for foreign investors," Peskov told reporters.

"Another thing that is clear is that under unprecedented pressure from the outside, many companies are forced to take such decisions," he added.

"Unfortunately, this is the reality in which we live and work," concluded Peskov.

Kazakhstan’s deputy foreign minister Roman Vasilenko told German newspaper Die Welt in March that companies exiting Russia due to consequences of the war in Ukraine were welcome to move production to Kazakhstan.

On July 14, Tokayev proposed creating “favourable conditions” for approximately 1,000 foreign firms that have halted operations in Russia. 

“We’re witnessing a global struggle for investment capital. One out of two of the nearly 1,400 major foreign companies have suspended operations or left the Russian market entirely,” he said at a government session. 

“The government should create favourable conditions for their relocation to Kazakhstan. This will give us a good opportunity to increase production,” he added.

Kazakhstan has been accused of accommodating Russia’s so-called “parallel imports” scheme, which allows imports of foreign brands without the approval of trademark owners.

A US Treasury and Commerce Department list of at least 18 countries with transshipment points that are known to have allowed restricted or controlled exports through to Russia and Belarus, violating Western sanctions, includes Kazakhstan and four other ex-Soviet nations.

Kazakhstan earlier in July drafted a law that could ban the transportation of goods under Western sanctions to Russia and Belarus.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The CBR’s macroeconomic survey paints a mixed picture of Russia’s growth out to 2025

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn

Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June

News

FPRI BMB Ukraine: 20 dead in missile strike on Vinnytsia

At least 20 civilians were killed in a Russian strike on Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on July 14. The four-year-old Lisa was amongst the dead. Her mother Iryna was taken to hospital in critical condition after losing a foot.

The West approves badly needed budgetary support for Ukraine, but delays dog distribution of funds

Both the US and European Commission have approved badly needed financial support packages for Ukraine to shore up public finances but the distribution of the money has been dogged by bureaucratic delays.

Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules

From August 1, regulated energy prices for households will apply only to electricity and gas consumption up to the national average.

US warns of ‘profound threat’ of Putin’s efforts to deepen ties with Iran

Washington claims Tehran plans to supply Russia with combat drones. Remarks come as Joe Biden starts Middle East tour and Russia’s president prepares for trip to Iranian capital.

Canadian sanctions exemption allows for the return of up to six Nord Stream 1 gas turbines

A sanctions exemption issued by the Canadian government to enable the return of a Siemens turbine to Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline will last for up to two years from now, making possible the import and re-export of a further five turbines.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: 20 dead in missile strike on Vinnytsia
15 hours ago
The West approves badly needed budgetary support for Ukraine, but delays dog distribution of funds
1 day ago
Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
1 day ago
US warns of ‘profound threat’ of Putin’s efforts to deepen ties with Iran
1 day ago
Canadian sanctions exemption allows for the return of up to six Nord Stream 1 gas turbines
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    3 days ago
  2. Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
    8 days ago
  3. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    2 days ago
  4. How many days of gas consumption are in Europe’s storage tanks?
    5 days ago
  5. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    7 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    20 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    27 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    15 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    14 days ago
  5. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    3 days ago

Reports

Dismiss