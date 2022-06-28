Kosovo’s population dropped to 1.77mn in 2021 as emigration outweighed natural increase

Kosovo’s population dropped to 1.77mn in 2021 as emigration outweighed natural increase
By bne IntelliNews June 28, 2022

The population in Kosovo in 2021 is estimated to be over 1.77mn people with a natural increase of 14,391, as there were more births than deaths, the statistics office said on June 28.

The number of births totalled 29,236, while 14,845 people died in Kosovo last year.

It is estimated that during 2021, 7,353 people changed their place of residence (municipality). The number of immigrants, including returnees to Kosovo was 4,122, while 42,728 people emigrated last year.

Therefore, the net migration last year was negative (-38 606 inhabitants), the statistics office said. 

The migration in 2021 was also due to a large number of migrants who returned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic especially from Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Turkey and EU countries, who later emigrated again in 2021.

Taking into account the natural increase and negative net migration, the number of population in Kosovo decreased by 24,215 inhabitants in 2021.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Albania and North Macedonia remain stuck in EU accession process

COMMENT: Towards sustainable, safe and smart roads in the Western Balkans

Macron wants ‘accelerated co-operation’ for Moldova as details of EU ‘political community’ proposal leak

Data

Europe’s gas storage on track to meet 80% full by start of heating season

Europe’s gas storage tanks were 58.23% full as of June 26 and are still on course to hit the EU target of 80% full by October 1, the traditional start of the heating season, despite Russian cuts in gas flows to Europe this month.

North Macedonia’s PPI jumps 21.7% y/y in May

PPI growth across all sectors continues trend present in North Macedonia since February 2021.

IMF says war in Ukraine, inflation and energy crisis pose challenges to Serbia’s economy

Serbia demonstrated resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic but the IMF has now cut its GDP growth forecast to 3.5% for 2022.

Poland’s unemployment rate falls to lowest point since 1990

Poland’s unemployment rate slid 1pp y/y to 5.1% in May.

Hungary’s jobless rate inches down to 3.5% in May

Hungary's jobless rate would be closer to 5% if workers in public work schemes were included.

Europe’s gas storage on track to meet 80% full by start of heating season
3 hours ago
North Macedonia’s PPI jumps 21.7% y/y in May
19 hours ago
IMF says war in Ukraine, inflation and energy crisis pose challenges to Serbia’s economy
1 day ago
Poland’s unemployment rate falls to lowest point since 1990
2 days ago
Hungary’s jobless rate inches down to 3.5% in May
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    3 days ago
  2. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    5 days ago
  3. Ukraine has been clear that it needs more weapons from the West. So, what’s the holdup?
    4 days ago
  4. Colonial scars: Why Ukraine is unlikely to find allies in Africa
    6 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: Iran records one of the hottest days on Earth ever
    6 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    3 days ago
  2. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    30 days ago
  3. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    11 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    28 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss