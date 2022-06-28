Kosovo’s population dropped to 1.77mn in 2021 as emigration outweighed natural increase

The population in Kosovo in 2021 is estimated to be over 1.77mn people with a natural increase of 14,391, as there were more births than deaths, the statistics office said on June 28.

The number of births totalled 29,236, while 14,845 people died in Kosovo last year.

It is estimated that during 2021, 7,353 people changed their place of residence (municipality). The number of immigrants, including returnees to Kosovo was 4,122, while 42,728 people emigrated last year.

Therefore, the net migration last year was negative (-38 606 inhabitants), the statistics office said.

The migration in 2021 was also due to a large number of migrants who returned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic especially from Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Turkey and EU countries, who later emigrated again in 2021.

Taking into account the natural increase and negative net migration, the number of population in Kosovo decreased by 24,215 inhabitants in 2021.