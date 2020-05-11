Kosovo’s PM self-isolates after being in contact with suspected coronavirus case

Kosovo’s outgoing Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced on May 11 that he will stay in self-isolation after coming into contact with a person suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a Facebook post Kurti explained that he was in contact with an official from the Ministry of European Integration who has had physical contact with an individual that has tested positive for coronavirus.
“I am in solitary confinement in the apartment until the results of the testing come out. We will perform the tasks from a distance with the same dedication,” Kurti said.
The staff from his office and the Ministry of European Integration will also self-isolate.
Kosovo reported no new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. So far 115 people have been infected and nine have died.
On May 8, Kosovo's government agreed to take a $48mn loan from the World Bank aimed to prevent, detect and respond to the threats of COVID-19 pandemic and to strengthen the public health system in Kosovo.
Human Rights Watch’s executive director Kenneth Roth has condemned the US administration for arranging the ousting of Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and for favouring President Hashim Thaci ... more
Citizens from several cities in Kosovo joined a symbolic protest from their homes on the evening of March 19. Rather than putting lives at risk by gathering in person to protest, citizens went to ... more
Kosovo's government said on March 10 it approved the 2020 state budget setting the deficit at 2% of the planned GDP. The budget was endorsed with a delay as the country held a snap election in ... more