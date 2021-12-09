Kazakhstan: Satellite images show scale of land squatting

Kazakhstan: Satellite images show scale of land squatting
Officials speaking at the December 6 press conference.
By Almaz Kumenov for Eurasianet December 9, 2021

Authorities in Kazakhstan have said that satellite monitoring of more than 500 cities and villages across the country has revealed evidence of illegal squatting on 400,000 separate sites.

Activists note that many people resort to occupying land without authorisation as the lawful procedure for securing land deeds has been distorted by corrupt practices.

The scale of the squatting phenomenon was made public at a press conference given on December 6 by the Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Ministry.

“We look at high-resolution satellite images and see buildings beginning to appear and construction work underway, but this land is not recorded in the state land registry,” Baubek Oralmagambetov, head of the ministry’s Aerospace Committee, told reporters. He said the information was being handed over to the General Prosecutor's Office for further investigation.

Thoughts of heavy-handed attempts to clamp down on unauthorised settlements quickly bring to mind one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history, however.

In the summer of 2006, city hall in Almaty declared it was planning to demolish hundreds of illegally built homes in the city’s Shanyrak microdistrict. The operation met stiff resistance from residents. Many were injured in the ensuing clashes and one police officer was taken hostage and was later doused with gasoline and set alight.

One of the four people imprisoned on murder charges included Aron Atabek, a dissident poet. A court released Atabek, who never admitted to any of the accusations levelled against him, from prison in early October. He was severely ailing at the time and had been diagnosed with COVID-19. On November 24, he died with heart failure.

The Prosecutor General's Office has in earlier remarks on the issue of land squatting attributed the problem to corruption in local government. Officials would, in exchange for bribes, draw up forged documents appearing to legitimise claims to plots, prosecutors say. In 2016, the government tried to combat the phenomenon through an information campaign to educate the public about land legislation and the best ways to avoid fraudulent activity.

For activists, however, the finger should not be pointed at people driven by lack of viable options to occupy land. Galym Ageleuov, head of the Liberty human rights foundation, argued in an article for the Cabar.Asia news portal in September that it was local government administrations themselves that were breaking the law by selling plots of land to “wealthy outsiders, politically influential people and oligarchs,” instead of distributing them free-of-charge on a first-come first-serve basis to the neediest.

The solution, Ageleuov wrote, was to involve citizens more closely in the running of government at the local level as a way of reducing corruption.

“Otherwise, we will see the continuation of the enrichment of a narrow group of people and the deprivation of rights for the local population, and [Kazakhstan] will rapidly turn into a degenerating state,” Ageleuov warned.

Almaz Kumenov is an Almaty-based journalist.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Uztelecom digitising Uzbekistan

Romanian software producer Arobs lists shares on Bucharest Exchange

Romania’s software industry turnover set to rise by 11% in 2020

News

Serbian government withdraws expropriation law that sparked mass protests, opposition sceptical

Changes to law on expropriation sparked two weekends of mass protests and road blockades as opponents argued it was tailored to mining company Rio Tinto, which is seeking to develop a huge lithium mine in the country.

Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin won a major concession from US president Joe Biden, who has agreed to talks involving Russia and four major Nato members to discuss European security arrangements, it was reported on December 8.

Georgia hikes policy rate to highest level in 13 years

The monetary policy committee of the National Bank of Georgia increased the refinancing rate rate by 0.5 pp to 10.5%.

Poland’s central bank delivers third interest rate hike in as many months

The National Bank of Poland raised its reference rate by 50 bps to 1.75% but still lags peers in Hungary and Czechia.

South Korea’s top cathode producer brings €720mn investment to Hungary

EcoPro BM's investment consolidates Hungary's position as one of the European centres for battery production for electric vehicles.

Serbian government withdraws expropriation law that sparked mass protests, opposition sceptical
3 hours ago
Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks
3 hours ago
Georgia hikes policy rate to highest level in 13 years
3 hours ago
Poland’s central bank delivers third interest rate hike in as many months
4 hours ago
South Korea’s top cathode producer brings €720mn investment to Hungary
4 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DON: Blunting the Javelin? – The prospects for Nato participation in a Ukraine-Russia war
    5 days ago
  2. Serbian president accuses Rio Tinto’s rivals of being behind anti-mining protests
    5 days ago
  3. Blinken and Lavrov talks break up after 30 minutes
    6 days ago
  4. Putin offers to start negotiations on a non-expansion of Nato to the east security deal
    7 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    14 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    14 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    23 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    14 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    22 days ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss