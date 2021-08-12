Kazakh retail sales up 7.2% y/y in Jan-July

By bne IntelIiNews August 12, 2021

Kazakh retail sales jumped by 7.2% y/y in January-July, reaching a value of Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 6,482.8bn ($15.28bn), according to latest data published by Kazakhstan's State Statistics Committee.

The leap was likely due to the year-ago base effect caused by Kazakhstan’s first countrywide coronavirus lockdown between late March and May last year. Another lockdown was imposed in July 2020.

Nearly 32.9% of retail sales were accounted for by one-person businesses, small businesses accounted for 31.3%, large businesses made up 23.8% and medium sized enterprises accounted for the remaining 11.9%.

The largest Kazakh city, commercial capital Almaty, accounted for 31.5% of total retail sales in the first half of this year. The political capital Nur-Sultan followed with 11.3%, ahead of Karaganda Region’s 9%.

