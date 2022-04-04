Kazakh manufacturing PMI returns to contraction territory following Ukraine invasion

Kazakh manufacturing PMI returns to contraction territory following Ukraine invasion
By Kanat Shaku in Almaty April 4, 2022

The Kazakh manufacturing sector returned to contraction territory in March as impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit Kazakhstan’s economy, according to the latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey data from Tengri Partners and IHS Markit released on April 1.

The index posted 46.8 in March, after improving to 50.1 in February following 43.8 in January. The headline Kazakhstan Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure measure of manufacturing performance. Any figure below 50.0 represents a deterioration.

Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners, said: "The Kazakhstan manufacturing sector has entered a new challenging period as the war in Ukraine impacts customer demand, the ability of firms to secure inputs and exacerbates cost pressures.”

"While manufacturers were still largely confident in the year-ahead outlook in March, this was based on hopes that the geopolitical and economic situations will improve soon, something around which there is a great deal of uncertainty," he added. 

The accompanying statement to the survey noted that the decline “in new business was substantial and broadly in line with that seen in January when a state of emergency was introduced in Kazakhstan [in response to unrest]” and that the “geopolitical situation also reportedly impacted output, which decreased in March after having expanded in February. Currency weakness and raw material shortages were also factors behind the fall in production.”

Currency depreciation stood as the main factor leading to significantly stronger increases in input costs and output prices during March. Input prices rose at the fastest pace in four months, while charge inflation hit an eight-month high.

Firms also faced a deteriorating availability of inputs in March, which was in some cases caused by the imposition of sanctions on Russia following the launch of its war against Ukraine. Logistical issues with goods from China also contributed to a marked lengthening of suppliers' delivery times.

“With new inputs difficult to secure, manufacturers used existing holdings of materials to support production. As a result, stocks of purchases decreased sharply, and to the greatest extent on record. Similarly, stocks of finished goods also decreased at a faster pace at the end of the first quarter,” the statement said.


 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey's manufacturing PMI falls into negative territory for first time in 10 months

Qatar pauses Russia investments

Czech central bank once again hikes interest rates to 5%

Data

Turkey's manufacturing PMI falls into negative territory for first time in 10 months

Effects of Ukraine war combine with exising ills.

Polish factories reel from impact of war in Ukraine

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index dropped 2 points to 52.7 in February.

Russian manufacturing PMI plummets in post-invasion March

The Russian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) sharply deteriorated in March 2022, with the rate of decline after the military invasion of Ukraine accelerating to its fastest since the early stages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Moldova expects 0.3% growth this year and gradual advance to 4.4% in 2025

The Moldovan government is preparing to rewrite its 2022 budget after the war in neighbouring Ukraine caused growth to falter.

Russian poll suggests growing support for government during war

New data from pollster Levada Centre show that domestic support for the Russian government has increased across a range of metrics since its invasion of Ukraine in February. Trust in the president is up 10%, according to the Levada Centre.

Turkey's manufacturing PMI falls into negative territory for first time in 10 months
12 hours ago
Polish factories reel from impact of war in Ukraine
19 hours ago
Russian manufacturing PMI plummets in post-invasion March
22 hours ago
Moldova expects 0.3% growth this year and gradual advance to 4.4% in 2025
3 days ago
Russian poll suggests growing support for government during war
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    6 days ago
  2. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    6 days ago
  3. Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real
    4 days ago
  4. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    11 days ago
  5. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    19 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    22 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    24 days ago
  3. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    6 days ago
  4. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    26 days ago
  5. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss