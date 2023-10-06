Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.

The recognition comes from the Norwegian Nobel Committee, based in Oslo. The accolade honours Mohammadi's relentless struggle against women's oppression in Iran. It also highlights her broader advocacy for human rights and freedom.

The committee lauded Mohammadi "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all".

“I will never stop striving for the realisation of democracy, freedom and equality,” Mohammadi said after the Nobel decision.

“Surely, the Nobel peace prize will make me more resilient, determined, hopeful and enthusiastic on this path, and it will accelerate my pace.”

Iran's Fars News Agency reported on October 6 that Mohammadi reportedly did not take advantage of her medical leave and treatment opportunities, showing a determination to cause agitation and unrest. She even falsely claimed to have been beaten in prison in recent weeks, the report noted.

This year, the committee saw a substantial interest with 351 nominations. Among them, 259 were individuals and the remainder were organisations. The practice is to keep the names of the nominees confidential for 50 years.

Last year's laureates were a testament to human rights advocacy as well. They include Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Russia's Memorial organisation, and the Ukrainian Centre for Civil Liberties.

The list of past recipients features eminent personalities like Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Martin Luther King, and entities like the European Union.

This prestigious recognition carries with it a monetary award of KR11mn ($1mn).

The Nobel Prizes, an annual event, celebrates monumental achievements in various fields. These encompass physics, chemistry, medicine, peace, and literature, as initiated by the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel in 1896.

In a later addition, Sweden's central bank instituted the prize in economic sciences in 1968.