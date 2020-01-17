Iran warns Europe over succumbing to “high school bully” Trump

Iran warns Europe over succumbing to “high school bully” Trump
Bully boy or bulls***?
By bne IntelliNews January 17, 2020

Succumb to a “high school bully” and you’ll only whet his appetite for more. That was the message from Iran's foreign minister to Europe’s major powers on January 16 as he drove home his argument that in triggering the dispute mechanism in the nuclear deal opposed by US President Donald Trump they have made a “strategic mistake”.

The day also saw Germany confirm that Trump threatened to impose a 25% tariff on cars to push the three European signatories to the accord (formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA) to initiate proceedings against Iran for violating it. “This expression or threat, as you will, does exist,” said the German defence minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, at a press conference in London.

“Appeasement confirmed. E3 sold out remnants of #JCPOA to avoid new Trump tariffs. It won’t work my friends. You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully?” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The previous day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani poured scorn on the proposal from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a “Trump deal” should replace the nuclear deal. He said it was a “strange” offer, noting that US President Donald Trump has gained a reputation for always breaking promises. There are fears in Tehran that Johnson will be nothing more than a lapdog to Trump as he pushes for a US trade deal possibly vital to securing Britain’s economic future post-Brexit.

The Washington Post reported on January 15 that Washington threatened to impose the tariff on European automobile imports if Europe’s big powers did not formally accuse Iran of breaking the nuclear agreement.

‘No meaningful help’

Protesting that it is not receiving any meaningful help from Europe to protect its economy against Trump’s crushing sanctions—designed to force Tehran to the table where it would be expected to sign a much tougher accord limiting its role in the Middle East and curtailing its ballistic missile programme along with its nuclear development efforts—Iran has scaled back its compliance with the terms of the nuclear pact, saying this month it now rejected all limits on uranium enrichment—although it would seek to keep the deal in place and continue to allow in UN atomic watchdog inspectors.

Defending the stance that it was time Iran entered into talks to discuss a broader nuclear deal, European diplomats briefed media that a decision had been made to activate the dispute mechanism even before Trump made his tariff threat.

One diplomat told Reuters a suggestion that the Europeans were acting in response to Trump’s threat risked “discrediting the Europeans, but then Trump doesn’t really care about that”.

Henry Rome, an analyst on Iran with Eurasia Group risk consultancy, tweeted that while the Europeans had been planning to trigger the dispute procedure anyway, the perception that they “quickly bent to Trump threat is very damaging and a huge propaganda victory for Iran”.

The European Union said on January 16 that its top diplomat, Josep Borrell, held “frank” talks with Zarif at a conference in India.

UN sanctions can “snap back”

The dispute mechanism begins a diplomatic process that can end with UN sanctions on Iran “snapping back” into place, although the Europeans, who have always opposed Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal, insist that is not their aim.

The most recent reports from the UN nuclear watchdog state that Iran has exceeded some limits on enriched uranium, but suggest that it remained far from returning to pre-deal capacity.

In recent months Iran has boosted its level of enrichment of uranium to 4.5%. That’s higher than the 3.67% limit set by the JCPOA but far from the 20% enrichment it was engaged in before the deal. Uranium must be enriched to 90% to be used in a nuclear weapon.

Iran has always denied wanting to build a nuclear bomb. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran pours scorn on “strange offer” of “Trump deal” to replace nuclear deal

Iran’s judiciary calls for expulsion of UK ambassador as nuclear deal frictions deteriorate

TEHRAN BLOG: Now is no time to appease Trump

News

Nobody surprised as Turkey’s central bank bows to Erdogan with another rate cut

Analysts warn of signs that the credit-fuelling of a strong economic rebound is already causing a fresh build-up of macroeconomic imbalances.

Western Balkans has potential for up to €20bn wind energy investment says new report

Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) study reveals huge untapped renewable energy potential in the region, which currently relies heavily on coal power.

Poland fines Volkswagen PLN120mn for Dieselgate

Volkswagen used misleading information about emissions from its brands Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, and Skoda between 2008 and 2016.

Iran pours scorn on “strange offer” of “Trump deal” to replace nuclear deal

Islamic Republic’s president also warns European troops in Middle East “could be in danger”. Meanwhile, IIF says in face of US sanctions Iranian foreign reserves have taken $40bn hit.

Head of Russian tax service Mikhail Mishustin appointed prime minister

The finale of a dramatic news day for Russia was the appointment of the head of the Russian tax office Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister to replace the outgoing Dmitry Medvedev, who resigned along with the whole government a few hours earlier.

Nobody surprised as Turkey’s central bank bows to Erdogan with another rate cut
3 hours ago
Western Balkans has potential for up to €20bn wind energy investment says new report
13 hours ago
Poland fines Volkswagen PLN120mn for Dieselgate
20 hours ago
Iran pours scorn on “strange offer” of “Trump deal” to replace nuclear deal
1 day ago
Head of Russian tax service Mikhail Mishustin appointed prime minister
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    6 days ago
  2. UPDATED: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and entire Russian government quit
    1 day ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Russia
    6 days ago
  4. Head of Russian tax service Mikhail Mishustin appointed prime minister
    1 day ago
  5. How interconnected are the economies of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan? Inflation and rates outlook for 2020
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    6 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    16 days ago
  4. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    23 days ago
  5. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    29 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss