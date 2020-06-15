Iran ‘plans to make sanctions defying shipping of fuel to Venezuela permanent’

Iran ‘plans to make sanctions defying shipping of fuel to Venezuela permanent’
Iran is said to be thinking of sending two to three cargoes of fuel per month to Venezuela.
By bne IntelIiNews June 15, 2020

Iran is reportedly seeking to make its supplying of gasoline-starved Venezuela with fuel a permanent arrangement—partly so that the two nations can together defy US sanctions and partly so that the Iranians can offload a domestic oversupply of fuel.

Since April, Iran has sent five tankers shipping around 1.5mn barrels of gasoline to Nicolas Maduro government of Venezuela, which is suffering hours-long queues at fuel stations. From this point on, it is keen to send two to three cargoes a month in regular gasoline sales to its ally, sources have briefed Reuters.

The Trump administration, looking to cripple Iran’s energy export trade as part of its “maximum pressure” sanctions bid to secure a diminishing of the Islamic Republic’s role in Middle East affairs, and intent on bringing down “kleptocratic” Maduro who it claims has no democratic legitimacy, has warned ports, shipping companies and insurers against facilitating Venezuela-bound Iranian tankers.

But Tehran plans to keep up the shipments, according to five trading and industry sources close to the Iranian oil ministry cited by the news agency. Two of the sources said Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which answers to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was determining policy on Venezuela.

"Long-term, strategic"

“This is a long-term strategic decision made by the state to expand influence,” said one Iranian trader familiar with the policy, likening it to Iran’s cargoes for Syria.

A State Department spokesman said “the international business community should already be aware of the legal risk of any transactions with the illegitimate and tyrannical regime of Nicolas Maduro”.

Iran was a net gasoline importer for decades but last year it attained self-sufficiency with the third phase of its 350,000 barrels per day (b/d) Persian Gulf Star refinery in the port of Bandar Abbas.

Even before the impact on demand of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, oversupply of gasoline in Iran had reached 84,000 b/d in the last quarter of 2019, according to energy consultancy FGE.

Lacking the storage capacity to handle such a glut and exporting only five gasoline cargoes a month, to Asia and Africa, Iran was more than happy to meet Venezuela’s request for fuel, one of the sources quoted by Reuters said.

When the COVID-19 crisis passes and Iran’s domestic demand for fuel picks up to an estimated 550,000 b/d, Iran should still have the capacity to send two to three cargoes to Venezuela per month.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey to build gas pipeline to supply Nakhchivan

Emerging markets enjoying their strongest crisis bounceback ever

No room for complacency amid new corona outbreaks in emerging Europe

News

Belarus central bank puts interim management in charge of Belgazprombank, charges top management with money laundering

The Belarusian central bank has appointed an interim administration team to take over the Russian-owned Belgazprombank after authorities searched the bank’s offices last week. The top management of the bank have been arrested.

Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine

Lukashenko lampooned on social media for 3% approval rating

The “Sasha 3%” meme has swept through Belarus’ social media lampooning President Alexander Lukashenko’s approval rating in independent polls ahead of the presidential elections slated for August.

Romania moves to terminate talks with Chinese partner in nuke project

Bucharest asked Nuclearelectrica to terminate talks with CGN on expanding Cernavoda nuclear power plant, as discussions yielded no results in seven years.

Moldova brings army onto the streets again as COVID-19 figures deteriorate

Army will enforce social distancing as the situation has deteriorated abruptly over the past couple of weeks.

Belarus central bank puts interim management in charge of Belgazprombank, charges top management with money laundering
7 hours ago
Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
7 hours ago
Lukashenko lampooned on social media for 3% approval rating
15 hours ago
Romania moves to terminate talks with Chinese partner in nuke project
15 hours ago
Moldova brings army onto the streets again as COVID-19 figures deteriorate
17 hours ago

Most Read

  1. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    2 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
    6 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago
  5. Bulgarian agriculture minister caught on video acknowledging EU funds fraud
    7 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    26 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    19 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    21 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss