Intrigue in Kazakhstan as Nazarbayeva’s successor as speaker of parliament announced

Intrigue in Kazakhstan as Nazarbayeva’s successor as speaker of parliament announced
Dariga Nazarbayeva was seen by some observers as potentially the next president of Kazakhstan.
By bne IntelIiNews May 5, 2020

Former deputy chief of the Kazakh presidential administration, Maulen Ashimbayev, has been promoted to speaker of parliament, replacing Dariga Nazarbayeva, elder daughter of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev. She was dismissed by current Kazakh President Kassym Zhomart Tokayev on May 2, prompting Kazakhstan watchers to question whether some kind of power struggle could be under way. 

Notably, Tokayev is required to secure approval from predecessor Nazarbayev when appointing most ministers, according to a presidential decree published last October. Nevertheless, the appointment of Ashimbayev raised rumours of a reconfiguration of influence within the Kazakh elite. According to the Kazakh constitution, the parliamentary speaker is first in line for the presidency in the event of the president stepping down, passing away or being unable to fulfill his duties due to health incapacitation. 

Tokayev is Nazarbayev’s handpicked successor but does not enjoy the free reign over the country that was held by his predecessor. Nazarbayev still maintains great influence over the levers of power thanks to his special status as lifetime “Leader of the Nation” and his control of the national security council. The removal of 56-year-old Dariga may suggest that rumours about her being primed as the “real successor” to Nazarbayev, with Tokayev, 66, playing a transitory role, can be put to rest. Nazarbayeva had served as speaker of parliament since 20 March last year, the day her father, who will be 80 in July, stepped down as president after three decades in power.

The vote to promote Ashimbayev to the Senate speaker position was held just hours after Tokayev appointed him as a Senate member.

Campaign manager

Ashimbayev was Tokayev's campaign manager when Tokayev ran for president in the snap election in June 2019 and has been a member of the Nazarbayev-controlled Nur-Otan (“Radiant Fatherland”) party for 15 years. Ashimbayev made a rapid rise under Tokayev after joining his presidential administration. But this alone cannot be seen as proof that Ashimbayev is potentially more loyal to Tokayev than to Nazarbayev. 

Confirmation that a real power struggle is at play would perhaps only become evident if Tokayev went ahead in limiting other members of Nazarbayev’s family, namely son-in-law and oligarch Timur Kulibayev and second daughter and businesswoman Dinara Nazarbayeva. Reports in 2019 suggested a possible power struggle between Tokayev and Kulibayev as allegedly evidenced in the sidelining of the latter from an oil sector celebration event. 

Specifically, a report by opposition-oriented analytical website Kazakhstan 2.0: The Expert Communication Channel for the Central Asian Region pushed the theory that Tokayev broke unspoken rules of respect for Kulibayev during his September visit to the city of Atyrau by the Caspian Sea. The visit was officially meant to be part of a 120-year anniversary celebration of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector. But it supposedly sidelined Kulibayev, who has long stood as a “key player” in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industries, partly thanks to his status as head of an important energy lobby group, Kazenergy.  

“[Kulibayev] was not even honoured to speak at an extended meeting chaired by Tokayev on the development of the oil and gas industry, which in itself says a lot [about Tokayev and Kulibayev’s relationship],” the report noted.

“Group sucession”

Nazarbayeva’s removal may also not be so surprising in light of Nazarbayev’s previous remarks in western media that he would not allow his children to rule Kazakhstan.

Many analysts believe that Nazarbayev does not have a succession plan aimed at preserving his family’s direct rule, but rather a “group succession” scheme where various members of the elite would hold a stake in power and jointly support a president that adheres to their interests. 

As of now, Nazarbayeva is officially supposed to be transferring to a different post.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Capital outflows from EMs reverse in April to modest gains

Details emerge of claimed cement plants corruption by Uzbekistan's disgraced Karimova

Kazakhstan: Government steps up hunt for critics

News

Serbia to end state of emergency, hold general election

Serbia had one of Southeast Europe's biggest COVID-19 outbreaks but the number of new cases has been falling after Belgrade imposed a strict lockdown.

Capital outflows from EMs reverse in April to modest gains

The torrent of capital fleeing Emerging Markets (EMs) securities has stopped and these markets saw a modest inflow in April, reported the Institute of International Finance (IIF) on May 4.

Poland signs contract with Italy’s Saipem to lay Baltic Pipe

The €2.1bn Baltic Pipe will carry gas from the Norwegian Sea via Denmark to Poland, starting in 2022. Poland needs the pipeline to reduce its dependence on Russian gas imports.

“Sobering” PMI score for Turkish manufacturing in April

Steepest slowdown since global financial crisis as pandemic disruption takes terrible toll and lira weakness pushes up input prices. Index reading falls to 33.4 from 48.1 in March.

Details emerge of claimed cement plants corruption by Uzbekistan's disgraced Karimova

Daughter of late long-ruling autocrat was accused of using threats to coerce owners to hand over companies. Affair eventually produced damages claim against Tashkent from investors in Kazakhstan’s Visor group.

Serbia to end state of emergency, hold general election
2 hours ago
Capital outflows from EMs reverse in April to modest gains
18 hours ago
Poland signs contract with Italy’s Saipem to lay Baltic Pipe
19 hours ago
“Sobering” PMI score for Turkish manufacturing in April
21 hours ago
Details emerge of claimed cement plants corruption by Uzbekistan's disgraced Karimova
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira’s past 7. Now don’t be a tough guy Erdogan, don’t be a fool!
    3 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    11 days ago
  3. COLCHIS: In Georgia, the opposition may become the next COVID casualty
    4 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    3 months ago
  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    28 days ago
  2. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    15 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    11 days ago
  4. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    1 month ago
  5. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss