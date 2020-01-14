ING: Turkey’s unemployment trending down

By bne IntelliNews January 14, 2020

Turkey’s unemployment rate seems to be coming down thanks to the economic recovery also finally making its way to the labour market. Unemployment had been showing signs of improvement since early 2018, but was seen stabilising in August and then recovering again in September. However, October data confirms a new downtrend with a drop to 13.6% (on a seasonally adjusted basis) from 13.9% a month earlier.

The number of unemployed people recorded the third monthly drop in a row, though remained high at 4.44mn, well above the average seen in 2018. The monthly decline in the unemployment rate is attributable not only to improving job creation but also a relatively muted labour force participation standing at 52.9%, significantly below the all-time high at 53.5%, recorded in late 2018.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 13.4% vs 11.6% in the same month of 2018, while youth unemployment stood at 25.3%, still close to an all-time high.

In the sectorial breakdown, all non-agricultural sectors contributed to job creation, while industry posted the highest monthly gain since February 2014 at 120k, followed by services (49k) and construction (45k). Recovery in construction that received the major hit from the shock in 2018 is also gaining pace, with the monthly gain strongest since the end of 2017. Services also maintained strength with the number of new jobs, which has been quite positive in the last three months. On the flip side, agriculture has lost 92k jobs - the worst monthly figure since March 2017.

Overall, improvement in the labour market is now more evident with a downtrend in the making in the last three months on the back of economic recovery and support from public sector hirings. The recovery will continue with accelerating GDP growth, though the process will take time given the challenges the corporate sector has been facing.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s top listed automaker Ford Otosan outperforms peer Tofas in 2019 exports

ING: Czech industrial production fell by more than expected in November as economy cools

OUTLOOK 2020 Kyrgyzstan

Opinion

ING: Czech industrial production fell by more than expected in November as economy cools

Industrial production in Czechia fell by 5.7% year-on-year in November as the five year long boom comes to an end.

VIENNEAST COMPASS: Risk outlook 2020 – balancing in limbo

CEESE had a good year in 2019, with the economies in the region buoyed by increasing domestic consumption and capital spending that allowed the region to decouple from western Europe.

Assassination of Soleimani: What if Iran’s real plan of revenge is to turf Trump out of office?

As rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad late on January 8, observers were asking if Tehran’s casualty-free attacks on Iraq bases were just a pre-cursor to the long game.

CAPITAL ECONOMICS: CEE growth comes off the boil in 2019, but loose money and strong demand will bolster growth in 2020

The European Commission’s batch of Economic Sentiment Indicators (ESIs) fell sharply in December, although they remain consistent with regional GDP growth holding steady at around 3.6% y/y in Q4. Robust domestic demand should help to cushion the blow

COMMENT: Will the US launch large scale war against Iran following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani

The Caucasus states are now looking on nervously after the assassination of iconic Iranian general and Commander-in-Chief of the elite Quds Forces Qassem Soleimani as a regional war would be devastating

ING: Czech industrial production fell by more than expected in November as economy cools
6 hours ago
VIENNEAST COMPASS: Risk outlook 2020 – balancing in limbo
8 hours ago
Assassination of Soleimani: What if Iran’s real plan of revenge is to turf Trump out of office?
5 days ago
CAPITAL ECONOMICS: CEE growth comes off the boil in 2019, but loose money and strong demand will bolster growth in 2020
6 days ago
COMMENT: Will the US launch large scale war against Iran following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    4 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Russia
    4 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Uzbekistan
    10 days ago
  4. Iran’s refusal to hand over black boxes incites suspicions over fate of Ukraine flight PS752
    5 days ago
  5. Russia's Yandex internet major could start virtual mobile operator
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    4 days ago
  3. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    21 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    14 days ago
  5. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss