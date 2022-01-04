Inflation in Georgia peaks at 13.9% y/y in December

By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest January 4, 2022

Georgia’s inflation rose to 13.9% y/y in December after it has hovered between 12% y/y and 13% y/y since August, the statistics office Geostat announced.

Core inflation, however, eased to 5.9% y/y from 6.1% y/y in November.

The spike in the headline inflation reflects base effects caused by utility subsidies extended by the government in December 2020, when the price of the housing contracted by 22% m/m and the overall consumer prices consequently dropped by 1% m/m. The subsidies were phased off in March 2021, when the price of housing rose by 36% m/m. This base effect is likely to maintain the headline inflation at an elevated level by March 2022.

In December 2021, consumer prices increased by only 0.3% m/m.

The food prices, 0.8% up m/m and 15.6% higher than a year earlier, remain the main inflationary driver. They contributed 0.27pp tp the month’s 0.3% m/m inflation and 5.0pp to the annual 13.9% y/y inflation. 

