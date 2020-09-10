Hungary's budget on track for record shortfall

Hungary's budget on track for record shortfall
By bne IntelliNews September 10, 2020

Hungary's general government deficit, excluding local councils, was HUF96bn (€273mn) in August, a major improvement from the HUF330bn shortfall in July and the HUF780bn deficit in June, according to figures from the finance ministry on September 9.

Despite the improving data, the deficit at the end of August reached HUF2.26 trillion, which is six times higher than the government’s initial target of HUF367bn and four-fold the HUF511bn shortfall in the base period.

The deficit target was revised from 1% to 2.7% of GDP in April and later to 3.8% as economic outlook deteriorated, but even those outlooks seemed overly optimistic.

After months of denying the inevitable, the government brought its projections in line with market estimates. The finance ministry raised its outlook to 7-9%, or HUF3.6 trillion, which would be the largest ever deficit in the country's history.

Hungary's budget overshoot is partly due to the massive spending on PPE, which came to HUF553bn at the end of August.

Hungary spent some HUF300bn on ventilators alone. After press inquiries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade revealed that it had bought 16,000 units, far more than needed. Even at the peak of the pandemic the number of people in ICU never exceeded a couple of dozen. Hungary eventually sold many of the ventilators to third world countries.

The August deficit narrowed due to the HUF283bn transfer from Brussels. The government has been pre-financing EU-funded projects for years to avoid backups and ensure all available monies are used up.

So far payouts for EU-funded projects from the budget exceeded HUF1.37 trillion by the end of August, while transfers totalled HUF772bn, leaving a gap of HUF600bn.

The ministry said the impact of the pandemic tax relief had been evident on the revenue side for months

Revenue from VAT reached just 56.6% of the full-year target by the end of August, while revenue from personal income tax was at 63.2% of the full-year target and revenue from social security contributions stood at 62.4% of the target.

The finance ministry confirmed that the deficit for the year could reach 7-9% of GDP similar to the average of European countries.

Hungary's economy contracted 13.6% in Q2 and 6.1% in H1. The government expects a 5% decline this year, which is in the lower end of analysts' forecasts.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: How Covid-19 is changing international business and politics

Hungary’s culture war escalates as students defy government-appointed leadership at Budapest's SZFE university

Foundation linked to Hungary's right-wing government takes over Budapest’s University of Theatre and Film Arts

News

Moldova’s President Dodon to run for second term

Igor Dodon and his main rival for the presidency Maia Sandu are vying for the votes of disaffected supporters of the Democratic Party that has been struggling since its former leader Vlad Plahotnuic fled the country.

Kolesnikova charged with organising coup d'état, accuses Belarus government of kidnapping

Opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova has accused the Lukashenko regime of kidnapping her after she was jailed on charges of organising a coup d'état on September 9.

Montenegro’s main opposition parties ink historic coalition deal

Democratic Party of Socialists to be excluded from government for the first time in 30 years as opposition parties form a broad coalition that gives them a majority in parliament.

Missing opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova found in a Minsk jail

Missing opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova has been found in the Minsk remand prison, according to her father Alexander. On the same day President Alexander Lukashenko gave a two-hour interview to Russian journalists.

Southeast Europeans most likely to die from environment-related factors

Clear divide between west and east of the continent in preventable deaths attributable to the environment. More than a quarter of all deaths in Bosnia linked to environment.

Moldova’s President Dodon to run for second term
5 hours ago
Kolesnikova charged with organising coup d'état, accuses Belarus government of kidnapping
4 hours ago
Montenegro’s main opposition parties ink historic coalition deal
21 hours ago
Missing opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova found in a Minsk jail
21 hours ago
Southeast Europeans most likely to die from environment-related factors
21 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    6 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    19 days ago
  3. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    15 days ago
  4. Lukashenko unleashes the Titushki as the people unmask the OMON
    3 days ago
  5. #UPDATED Maria Kolesnikova and two colleagues go missing
    3 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    6 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    25 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    10 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    19 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    24 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss