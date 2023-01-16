Hungarian PMO unveils size of Russian assets frozen in Hungary after months of silence

Hungary's National Bank ordered the liquidation of Sberbank Hungary on March 2 (source: MNB) / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 16, 2023

Hungary has frozen Russian assets worth €870mn, the majority of which are owned by failed Sberbank, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas said at a weekly press briefing last week, fielding a question, ending months of news blackout on the issue.

In December, leftist broadsheet Nepszava reported that the Orban government had informed the European Commission of the size of Russian assets frozen in Hungary at the end of November. Previous reports put the value of seized assets at just €3,000.

The Orban cabinet ordered a news blackout on the issue, Nepszava wrote in December, adding that all of its requests for information were turned down. In other member states, governments were much more open about disclosing related information, it added.

The composition of seized assets, (real estate, cash, or business assets) remains unknown, the daily noted.

Sberbank was put on the sanctions list in July 2022 after the EU introduced financial sanctions against Russia.

The Hungarian subsidiary of the Russian lender was wound up in March 2022, after its Austria-based parent failed amid international sanctions against Russia. The company had deposited HUF100bn (€252mn) in Austrian Sberbank Europe. The Austrian parent company went bankrupt on March 1. A few days later, the National Bank began the liquidation of the bank and the compensation of depositors.

Hungary’s insurance deposit fund OBA paid out close to HUF147bn to over 65,000 clients.

The credit portfolio of Serbank Hungary was taken over by MKB Bank, member of the Magyar Bankholding group, boosting its loan book by HUF330bn. The bank took over about 35,000 retail clients and 3,000 corporate clients.

Sberbank Magyarorszag had total assets of HUF511bn at the end of 2020, public records show.

 

News

Dnipro death toll rises to 30 following Russia's deadliest strike on Ukraine

At least 30 people were killed in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro following a Russian missile strike on an apartment block on January 14.

Tehran expects Russia to deliver Su-35 fighters in two months says Iranian MP

Analyst has warned “ambitious barter” in return for Iranian drones and probably missiles “manifests a grim calculus for the West”. It is facing a “more aggressive and hostile axis than ever”.

EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invested a record €13.1bn into its Emerging Europe and Eurasia region in 2022, the bank announced on January 12.

Russia reports its first “kraken” coronavirus case

Russia recorded its first official case of the so-called Kraken subvariant of the Omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Rospotrebnadzor state monitoring agency reported on January 12.

Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video

Amidst the current debate on whether Europe, and Germany in particular, should send tanks to Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence has released a light-hearted promotional video suggesting a solution: reclassify them as “recreational vehicles”.

Reports

