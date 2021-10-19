Hospitalised Czech president set to be stripped of powers as scandal brews over signature

Czech President Milos Zeman, who was hospitalized in intensive care a week ago, is currently unable to perform his presidential duties, said Senate Chair Milos Vystrcil on October 18, based on a statement by the Central Military Hospital.

Vystrcil said the Senate would meet on October 19 to discuss activating Article 66 of the Czech Constitution, according to which the president’s powers will be transferred to other constitutional authorities: the speaker of the Senate, the speaker of Chamber of Deputies and the current (and outgoing) prime minister, Andrej Babis.

Following the Senate press conference, on October 19 Czech police announced that they would launch an investigation "into a possible illegal act, in which signs of criminal offenses against the republic can be seen". The investigation is likely to be into suspicions that a signature the president allegedly made in hospital on an order reconvening parliament on November 8 was forged.

The investigation could shed a light on the shadowy behaviour of the president's advisers, who now appear to be trying to operate as the head of state during Zeman's incapacity.

Current lower house speaker Radek Vondracek, of Babis' ANO party, brought back the signed order after an unauthorised visit to the hospital with the head of the president's office, Vratislav Mynar, but the signature was immediately disputed by those who know Zeman's handwriting. As the news of the police probe broke on October 19, Babis called for Mynar to resign.

If the Senate goes ahead and, with the agreement of the lower house, removes Zeman's powers, it should make it easier to form a new government, however this might not happen until the new parliament convenes on November 8. At that point, the new speaker, set to be elected by the opposition SPOLU and PIRSTAN coalitions, could entrust Petr Fiala, leader of SPOLU, with forming a new government.

There has been constant speculation that Zeman, 77, could try to hold up the formation of a new opposition-led government, but the grave state of his health has already made this look improbable; the removal of his powers will make it impossible.

Vystrcil noted the hospital believes the long-term prognosis for Zeman's health is extremely uncertain. The possibility of returning to office in the coming weeks is therefore unlikely. This could leave the Czech Republic effectively without a president until the new parliament meets in three weeks time.

"In the opinion of the Central Military Hospital, President Milos Zeman is not currently able, due to health reasons, to carry out any work duties," Vystrcil said, as quoted by Reuters. "In the [hospital's] opinion, given the character of President Zeman's underlying illness, the long-term prognosis of his health condition is highly uncertain and thus the possibility of his return to performing work duties in the coming weeks is evaluated as unlikely."

There is no official diagnosis of the president's illness, though there is speculation that it is related to cirrhosis of the liver, from a lifetime of heavy drinking. Zeman also suffers from diabetes.

The Czech president has a key constitutional role in naming the new PM who is to form a new government.

As reported by bneIntellinews, the new government will be likely formed by the winning opposition coalitions of SPOLU (rightwing Civic Democrats, centre-right Christian Democrats and TOP09) and the Pirates and STAN coalition. Babis, leader of his ANO party, said he would reject a potential offer from Zeman to form the new cabinet.

Babis called the hospital report "surprising". "It is a question whether it is a permanent condition or there is some chance to improve; that I cannot judge," he said.

Fiala said the hospital's report was "very serious". "It is necessary to find an agreement on the way forward across the political spectrum," he said.

The controversy over Zeman's signature illustrates the concern over the way that the president's key advisers have provided little and misleading information about his health, and have often appeared to be following their own interests, rather than Zeman's or the state's.

Mynar, who has no security clearance and has close links with the Kremlin, was present at the meeting between Zeman and Vondracek and both allegedly witnessed the signing of the document. Even if this actually happened, Mynar already knew that Zeman's doctors regarded him as unfit to carry out his duties.

The danger the politicians now want to avert is the president's advisers in effect taking over his responsibilities until the new parliament meets and transfers his powers to them.