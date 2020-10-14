Hospital director warns 300,000 could die of coronavirus in Iran

Hospital director warns 300,000 could die of coronavirus in Iran
Iran has said US President Donald Trump is guilty of a crime against humanity for maintaining sanctions that Tehran claims are denying Iranian coronavirus patients vital drugs and medical equipment supplies.
By bne IntelIiNews October 14, 2020

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has so far officially killed 29,349 Iranians, including a one-day record of 279 on October 14 alone, but a hospital director has warned as many as 300,000 could die of the disease if the country is not successful in motivating its population to collective action and the outbreak persists for another 18 months.

Mohammad Talebpour, director of Sina hospital, the oldest in Tehran, gave his grim forecast to the Guardian, while adding that a third of the medical staff at his hospital had at one point contracted the coronavirus. Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, the state-appointed head of the Iranian Medical Association, has, meanwhile, said that the medical staff in Iran are at the point of exhaustion.

October 14 also brought a record offical daily number of new infections, 4,830. The data makes for dire reading but the official picture is widely doubted as not fully representing the catastrophic reality of COVID-19 in Iran, given ministerial documents previously leaked to media outlets such as the BBC.  

Officials say the country is deep into its third wave of the disease and it’s the biggest yet.

In an appeal to US President Donald Trump to ease sanctions on Iran to allow for the removal of financing and other obstacles to flows of medicines and medical equipment amid the pandemic, The New York Times on October 14 ran an opinion piece headlined “Iran’s Covid-19 Death Toll is Rising. Show Mercy, Mr. Trump.” Iran has said it is short of vital drugs in the fight against the virus because of US sanctions. It says Trump is guilty of a crime against humanity.

In an attempt to force reluctant Iranians to stick to social distancing rules, including the compulsory wearing of face masks in public, President Hassan Rouhani’s government has brought in fines equivalent to up to $6.60, initially in Tehran only. The monthly minimum wage in Iran is now worth less than $60 after the collapse in the value of the rial, thus the level of the fine is significant, but the health minister, Saeed Namaki, has said he is worried it will not be high enough to act as a deterrent. There is also concern that there will be inconsistent application of the face masks fines policy, given the different layers of bureaucracy.

On October 14, Iran announced a travel ban to and from five major cities, including the capital of Tehran and the holy northern city of Mashhad, to prevent the spread of the virus. Kianoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesman, told state TV that the travel ban was targeted at reducing risks ahead of a religious holiday on October 17. Iran’s weekend runs across Thursday and Friday.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

'Calls grow for France to side with Armenia in enclave conflict with Azerbaijan’

Azerbaijan demands seat at table for Turkey in Karabakh conflict talks

Nagorno-Karabakh truce teeters on edge of collapse after weekend of claimed attacks

News

'Calls grow for France to side with Armenia in enclave conflict with Azerbaijan’

Armenian diaspora pushes Paris, angry at what it claims is Turkey’s deployment of Syrian mercenaries, to give up neutrality. Iran, meanwhile, reportedly dealing with potential rise in “pan-Turkism”.

Tikhanovskaya gives Lukashenko 13 days to quit in a “People’s ultimatum”

Former English teacher and nominal victor in Belarus’ presidential election Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has announced a “People’s Ultimatum” for Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko to resign within 13 days, or else.

Belarus’ Interior Ministry threatens graffiti artists with 12 years in prison

Following on from its announcement of the live ammo threat on October 12, the Ministry of the Interior (MVD) released a new threat on October 13: Belarusian graffiti artists face up to 12 years in jail for painting murals on walls.

Moody’s cuts Turkish mall operator Ronesans’ eurobonds to six notches below investment grade

$300mn of senior unsecured notes hit by impact of coronavirus lockdowns and severe depreciation of lira that weakened company’s credit profile beyond Moody's expectations.

Minsk taps the Russia-lead EFSD fund for $500mn cash emergency loan

Belarus tapped the Russia-led Eurasian Fund for Stabilisation and Development (EFSD) for $500mn as its economy continues to suffer from widespread and persistent protests and is running out of money fast

'Calls grow for France to side with Armenia in enclave conflict with Azerbaijan’
21 hours ago
Tikhanovskaya gives Lukashenko 13 days to quit in a “People’s ultimatum”
1 day ago
Belarus’ Interior Ministry threatens graffiti artists with 12 years in prison
1 day ago
Moody’s cuts Turkish mall operator Ronesans’ eurobonds to six notches below investment grade
1 day ago
Minsk taps the Russia-lead EFSD fund for $500mn cash emergency loan
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Uzbekistan one of only two countries in Europe and Central Asia to put in positive economic growth this year says World Bank
    7 days ago
  2. 'Calls grow for France to side with Armenia in enclave conflict with Azerbaijan’
    21 hours ago
  3. Putin launches damage control, as Biden looks set to win US elections
    6 days ago
  4. Belarus is the template for Bishkek’s rapid revolution
    7 days ago
  5. Turkey's economic data compiled by loyal officials and “detached from reality” says ex stats chief
    6 days ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    14 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    19 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    15 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    21 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss