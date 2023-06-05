German Chancellor Scholz roasts pro-Russian hecklers in an uncharacteristically fiery speech

German Chancellor Scholz roasts pro-Russian hecklers in an uncharacteristically fiery speech
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded to pro-Russian hecklers with an uncharacteristically rousing speech that condemned Russia's Putin as a warmonger and murderer of children and pensioners. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 5, 2023

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shocked observers after he put down hecklers at a speech in Berlin, delivering a fiery speech that condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “warmonger” and a “murderer” on June 3.

Scholtz was delivering a speech at a Berlin festival when he began to be heckled by around 100 pro-Russian protesters that said that Germany was inflaming the conflict and warmongering. They said Scholtz was a "liar" and "bandit" and demanded an end to military aid for Ukraine.

Germany has a large population of some 8mn Russia immigrants that have opposed the government’s stance of supporting Ukraine “come what may”, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Uncharacteristically, Scholtz hit back with some raw rhetoric, unusually for the Chancellor who has been very cautious in almost all his public statements on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Warmonger!? First of all, the warmonger is Putin. He invaded Ukraine with 200,000 soldiers,” Scholtz hit back. “He is risking the lives of his own citizens for an imperialistic dream. Putin wants to destroy and conquer Ukraine!”

“And he killed countless citizens, children and elderly in Ukraine!” Scholtz passionately retorted. “That is murder, to say it very clearly.”

When the hecklers continued to shout, Brandenburg Prime Minister Ditmar Woidke told them to continue their demonstration in Moscow's Red Square.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Record-breaking Russian grain exports expected in 2023

Turkey braced for Russian tourist invasion following Erdogan victory

Russian banking sector back in profit

News

Prime Minister Orban flies to Ankara for Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Viktor Orban attended the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 3, the only representative of an EU member country to do so. No information was released on the informal talks between the two leaders.

Anti-government march gathers 500,000 in Warsaw

The march followed intense weeks in Polish politics, marked by the Law and Justice (PiS) government’s missteps, which echoed at home and abroad, and likely fuelled the turnout at the rally, the biggest in Poland’s history since communism.

‘Orthodox’ Simsek gets finance post in Erdogan’s new cabinet

How much market orthodoxy Turkish strongman can swallow is now the question.

Turkey deploys commandos in Kosovo after violent protests

The commando battalion deployed to address mounting tensions in the region.

Istanbul-listed Garanti BBVA renews syndicated loan at 73% rollover rate

Benchmarks are painfully high as SOFR remains above the 5%-level, compared to the 0.05% seen in October 2021, while 12-month Euribor is testing the 4%-level, compared to the minus 0.5% recorded in October 2021.

Prime Minister Orban flies to Ankara for Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony
13 hours ago
Anti-government march gathers 500,000 in Warsaw
14 hours ago
‘Orthodox’ Simsek gets finance post in Erdogan’s new cabinet
15 hours ago
Turkey deploys commandos in Kosovo after violent protests
20 hours ago
Istanbul-listed Garanti BBVA renews syndicated loan at 73% rollover rate
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    10 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    8 days ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    22 days ago
  4. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    8 days ago
  5. Is the war finally coming home for ordinary Russians?
    4 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    22 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    10 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    26 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    27 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss