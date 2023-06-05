German Chancellor Scholz roasts pro-Russian hecklers in an uncharacteristically fiery speech

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shocked observers after he put down hecklers at a speech in Berlin, delivering a fiery speech that condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “warmonger” and a “murderer” on June 3.

Scholtz was delivering a speech at a Berlin festival when he began to be heckled by around 100 pro-Russian protesters that said that Germany was inflaming the conflict and warmongering. They said Scholtz was a "liar" and "bandit" and demanded an end to military aid for Ukraine.

Germany has a large population of some 8mn Russia immigrants that have opposed the government’s stance of supporting Ukraine “come what may”, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Uncharacteristically, Scholtz hit back with some raw rhetoric, unusually for the Chancellor who has been very cautious in almost all his public statements on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Warmonger!? First of all, the warmonger is Putin. He invaded Ukraine with 200,000 soldiers,” Scholtz hit back. “He is risking the lives of his own citizens for an imperialistic dream. Putin wants to destroy and conquer Ukraine!”

“And he killed countless citizens, children and elderly in Ukraine!” Scholtz passionately retorted. “That is murder, to say it very clearly.”

When the hecklers continued to shout, Brandenburg Prime Minister Ditmar Woidke told them to continue their demonstration in Moscow's Red Square.