Georgian FDI remains subdued

Georgian FDI remains subdued
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest December 13, 2021

Foreign direct investment to Georgia slightly recovered from the subdued levels in 2020, rising close to $300mn in the second and the third quarters of 2021, but, overall, it remains at a comparatively low level of 3.6% of GDP ($594mn) in the rolling four quarters as of the end of September.

Detailed data revealed by the statistics office Geostat suggest that a large part of the FDI was actually retained earnings generated by the two major banks TBC and Bank of Georgia, controlled by UK-registered holdings. In the second quarter alone, the overall FDI was revised upwards by $64mn as the result of supplementary profits reported by “the financial sector”.

In 2019, before the crisis, the FDI reached $1.34bn, or 7.% of GDP.

Furthermore, most of the FDI in recent quarters was generated by reinvested earnings, as opposed to new equity investments. Thus, the equity investments accounted for minus 25% of the total FDI in the last four quarters as of September and only $17mn in Q3. More precisely, the foreign investors have reduced their equity contribution in the Georgian companies.

In contrast, the reinvested earnings – namely, profits generated by existing FDI companies and not distributed as dividends – accounted for 125% of the FDI for the period.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Unemployment in Georgia up 2.5pp y/y to 19.5% in Q3

Georgia hikes policy rate to highest level in 13 years

DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: A green revolution brought the USSR down

Data

Romania’s trade deficit hits 9.7% of GDP in 12 months to October

The annual growth rates for Romania’s exports, imports and trade gap are slightly above the medium-term trends as global trade is recovering from the slowdown last year.

Gas price hike sends Moldova’s inflation up to 12.4% in November

Moldova's central bank has raised the refinancing rate four times this year in an attempt to hold back soaring inflation.

Czech inflation up to 6% y/y in November

Rising prices likely to make central bank continue raising interest rates next week.

European gas storage falling fast, on course to end the heating season with only 10% left in storage

Gas storage in Europe continues to fall at worrying rates, suggesting storage levels will drop to their lowest level in ten years of around 10% by the end of the heating in the last week of March.

Putin’s vote in presidential elections falling, but he still doesn't face a challenger

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost 8% in a poll by an independent pollster the Levada Center measuring the share he would win if presidential elections were held tomorrow, but he is still far in front of any other potential candidate.

Romania’s trade deficit hits 9.7% of GDP in 12 months to October
10 hours ago
Gas price hike sends Moldova’s inflation up to 12.4% in November
10 hours ago
Czech inflation up to 6% y/y in November
13 hours ago
European gas storage falling fast, on course to end the heating season with only 10% left in storage
3 days ago
Putin’s vote in presidential elections falling, but he still doesn't face a challenger
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    6 days ago
  2. Belarus to stand with Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  3. Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks
    4 days ago
  4. Dollarisation in Turkey surpasses record set during country’s 2001 economic crisis
    4 days ago
  5. North Macedonia a critical part of Instadose’s plans to become world’s largest medical cannabis supplier
    2 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    19 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    28 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    18 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    26 days ago
  5. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss