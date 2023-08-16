Georgia’s 6% jump in HIV/AIDS cases blamed on migrant influx

Georgia’s 6% jump in HIV/AIDS cases blamed on migrant influx
A surge in the number of HIV/AIDS cases reported in Georgia is believed to be connected to the significant influx of refugees from both Russia and Ukraine. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 16, 2023

A 6% increase in reported HIV/AIDS cases in Georgia during the first half of 2023 y/y is believed to be due to the significant influx of migrants fleeing both Russia and the war in Ukraine, health authorities in Tbilisi have warned.

Tengiz Tsertsvadze, the director of Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital, told Jam News the authorities are urging the population, particularly the youth, to strictly adhere to safe  sex guidelines to protect themselves from HIV infection after the number of infections surged in the last year.

Tsertsvadze believes that the increase of case is connected to both the inflow of migrants from its neighbouring countries as well as the retreat of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to more social interactions in society after two years of lockdown. Increased testing frequency by the authorities may have also contributed to the uptick.

Concerns about increased infections rates are being discussed on social media, where some point to the migrants from Russia and Ukraine, which have higher HIV/AIDS prevalence rates.

Georgia has advanced treatment and care facilities for individuals with HIV/AIDS. Over 86% of those infected are on stable antiretroviral therapy, and more than 92% have achieved viral suppression. This not only ensures their life expectancy but also makes them non-transmitters of the virus, Jam News reports. Tsertsvadze stated that even those living with HIV/AIDS in Georgia can look forward to social integration, form families, and have healthy children.

The conflict in Ukraine and the increase in migration from Russia and Ukraine have prompted heightened surveillance of HIV infection spread by the authorities. The AIDS surveillance service is closely monitoring the delivery of preventive, therapeutic, and care services to migrants to ensure a healthy environment.

Tsertsvadze said that in the past 18 months, 214 foreign nationals, including Russians and Ukrainians, have received treatment in collaboration with a Global HIV/AIDS Fund, which provides complimentary antiretroviral medications. Additionally, 20 Ukrainian citizens receive cost-free medical services related to their condition.

Georgia has set an ambitious goal to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030 and aims to reduce new infections to zero. Tsertsvadze expressed his commitment to ensuring that the surge in migration does not impede the achievement of this objective.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MACRO ADVISORY: Ruble’s fall creates currency risk in Central Asia and the Caucasus

‘Strategic partnership’ between Georgia and China puzzles critics

VISEGRAD BLOG: Ukraine awaits 'clear signal' of future Nato membership at Vilnius Summit

News

Ukraine to target Africa for diplomatic push in bid to counter Russian influence, foreign minister says

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has compared the move to a diplomatic “counteroffensive,” underlining that Ukraine aims to “free Africa from Russia’s grip”, not replace it.

India to buy a record 9mn tonnes of discounted Russian wheat to head off domestic price spike

India is reportedly in confidential talks with Russia for the biggest ever grain deal between the two countries, the supply of some 8-9mn tonnes of wheat worth $2bn, even though India is reportedly demanding a very deep discount.

EULEX, US raise alarm over Serb police resignations in northern Kosovo

Several Kosovo Serb police officers quit just weeks after being recruited in ethnically-divided region.

Poland’s PiS seeks extra advantage by holding referendum on election day

Ruling party wants voters to answer four questions on policies that it claims Donald Tusk's opposition Civic Coalition will attempt to implement if it wins the election.

Czechia adds three more Russians to national sanctions list

Weapons oligarch Boris Obnosov sanctioned after outcry over his family's luxurious lifestyle in Prague.

Ukraine to target Africa for diplomatic push in bid to counter Russian influence, foreign minister says
1 day ago
India to buy a record 9mn tonnes of discounted Russian wheat to head off domestic price spike
1 day ago
EULEX, US raise alarm over Serb police resignations in northern Kosovo
1 day ago
Poland’s PiS seeks extra advantage by holding referendum on election day
1 day ago
Czechia adds three more Russians to national sanctions list
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    12 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    17 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia in Africa
    3 days ago
  5. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    10 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    12 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    17 days ago
  4. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    10 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss