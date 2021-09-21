French Sendinblue acquires Bulgaria's Metrilo

French Sendinblue acquires Bulgaria's Metrilo
By bne IntelliNews September 21, 2021

French software as a service (SaaS) company Sendinblue said on September 21 that it completed the acquisition of Bulgarian customer analytics and intelligent marketing company Metrilo, US-based live chat messenger application Chatra and India-based push notifications application PushOwl for $47mn.

Sendinblue said that as the pandemic prompted small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to move towards e-commerce strategies, it acquired the three Shopify apps to expand its offering and help SMEs compete digitally on a larger scale. 

It noted that online shopping has already increased by more than 46% in 2020, and cited a forecast that e-commerce spending will reach more than $933bn this year. 

“Acquiring Metrilo, Chatra and PushOwl are part of Sendinblue’s longer term vision to expand our marketing capabilities and dive into the growing e-commerce space. Now, our all-in-one digital marketing solution will become even more powerful, enabling these businesses to expedite sales and drive strategic business decisions,” said Armand Thiberge, CEO of Sendinblue 

"Next year, Sendinblue customers will have the ability to easily monitor and analyse the ROI of marketing performance and improve overall sales performance through Metrilo," the company said in a press release.

Following the acquisitions, Sendinblue now has more than 500 employees and two more offices in Bulgaria's capital Sofia and the Indian city of Bangalore, in addition to its offices in Seattle, Paris, Berlin, Noida and Toronto.

