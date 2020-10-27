French Orano to join $8bn nuclear power plant expansion project in Romania

French Orano to join $8bn nuclear power plant expansion project in Romania
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest October 27, 2020

The prime ministers of Romania and France signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the civil nuclear field aimed at collaborating in the construction of reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavoda and refurbishment of reactor 1, on October 26 in Paris, Romania’s PM Ludovic Orban announced.

As announced in Washington last month, France will be involved, together with the US and Canada, in the construction of the Cernavoda reactors under the $8bn project.

Orban signed a new roadmap with his French counterpart, Jean Castex, on the strategic partnership between the two countries. Furthermore, an agreement was signed between Romanian nuclear company Nuclearelectrica and Orano, a French state-owned group in the field of nuclear energy.

A consortium led by US engineering firm AECom and including Canadian, French and Romanian partners will develop the $8bn nuclear plant expansion at Cernavoda, according to an intergovernmental agreement signed by US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Romanian Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu on October 6 in Washington.

Orano specialises in uranium mining and was initially established in 2017 as a subsidiary of Areva, following a restructuring process. Later, Areva, which was facing financial problems, lost control of the company to the French state. Orano is currently one of the largest uranium producers in the world.

Romania has been planning for years to expand the Cernavoda nuclear power plant. It originally planned to work with China General Nuclear Power Corp. (CGN), but broke off talks on building the two new reactors after the negotiations went cold. 

Orban had warned back in January that the government would exit the deal with its Chinese partner, citing the European Union's Green Deal rather than security issues or cost concerns.

However, Washington has been keen to see Romania loosen ties with China in the spheres of energy and communications. Speaking after the signing of the intergovernmental agreement on October 6, US Ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman said the deal would "unshackle" Romania from China's "malign influence”.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Uzbekistan unveils extensive privatisation programme

Engineering company ‘now paying back wages’ after thousands of Uzbek workers storm and ransack admin building

CEZ approves sale of Romanian assets to Macquarie

News

Pro-EU opposition has its best-ever shot at winning the presidency in Moldova

Polls indicate Sunday’s vote will set up a rematch of the 2016 runoff between President Dodon and his pro-EU challenger Maia Sandu — but this time Sandu has a strong chance of winning despite top Russian officials’ backing for Dodon.

Zelenskiy scrambles to defuse anti-corruption crisis of confidence in his government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was scrambling on October 29 to head off a crisis of confidence in his government that could end the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) $5.5bn stand by agreement and right to visa-free travel to the EU

Lukashenko closes borders, sends top aides to western regions to face down faux NATO threat

Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko closed the borders to the countries west of Belarus and shook up his security team on October 29, as he grapples to find a way out of the deadlock in his confrontation with the population.

Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”

No restrictions on movement yet despite spike in new infections, but fearful Sofia residents stay home.

Russian residential real estate developer Samolet Group IPOs at a price of RUB950 per share

The Russian residential real estate developer Samolet Group has set its IPO price at RUB950 per share in a rare listing on the Moscow Exchange that starts trading today that values the company at c.$750mn

Pro-EU opposition has its best-ever shot at winning the presidency in Moldova
1 day ago
Zelenskiy scrambles to defuse anti-corruption crisis of confidence in his government
21 hours ago
Lukashenko closes borders, sends top aides to western regions to face down faux NATO threat
1 day ago
Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
1 day ago
Russian residential real estate developer Samolet Group IPOs at a price of RUB950 per share
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    6 days ago
  2. Bulgarian defence minister threatens to send troops into North Macedonia to dismantle war memorials
    8 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    10 days ago
  4. Research group finds Turkish inflation running at triple official rate
    8 days ago
  5. French Orano to join $8bn nuclear power plant expansion project in Romania
    4 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    6 days ago
  2. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    10 days ago
  3. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    1 month ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    9 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss