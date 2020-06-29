First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation

A MIAT Mongolian Airlines Boeing 767-300.
By bne IntelIiNews June 29, 2020

The first-ever nonstop flight to the US from Mongolia has been successfully completed, Simple Flying has reported. A MIAT Mongolian Airlines Boeing 767-300 made the historic journey.

Less than 11 hours after the flight departed from the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on June 21, it reportedly landed in Seattle. The plane—named the Chinggis Khan (alternative spelling Ghengis Khan)—delivered 60,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE), most of which was to be donated to the people of the Navajo Nation indigenous community to assist in their efforts to stem the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The PPE was donated by the Mongolian government to the US. Mongolia has been hailed for staging one of the most successful fights against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was reported that the plane returned to Mongolia with 200 passengers. The aircraft was earmarked for cargo but the flight might serve as an initial step in fast-tracking the establishment of regular passenger flights from Mongolia to the US, Simply Flying said.

MIAT Mongolian Airlines applied for permission to launch scheduled passenger services between Mongolia and the US in 2019. Despite having an active fleet of just seven aircraft, the airline expressed an interest in launching a single route between the US and Ulaanbaatar. This could become a reality once MIAT Mongolian Airlines receives its first Boeing 787-9. The delivery is scheduled for 2021.

Mongolia’s new international airport, New Ulaanbaatar International Airport, is meant to go operational this year. Its location and size might make it a good stopover airport for many flights between Europe and Australia and South East Asia.

