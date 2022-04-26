Exports of Serbian ICT services amounted to €347mn in 2M22

By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo April 26, 2022

Serba exported ICT services worth €347mn in January and February this year, which was 42.7% more than in the same period last year, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic stated on April 23. 

The fact that the export of ICT services in the first two months of 2022 is almost the same as the whole of 2012, when it amounted to €375mn, shows how much the sector has progressed, the prime minister wrote on her Twitter account, announced the Serbian government.

The director of the Digital Serbia Initiative, Nebojsa Bjelotomic, recently told local media that Serbian IT exports are growing rapidly. Certain segments, such as startups, may have had the best year so far, he said, adding that games and blockchain have brought the country global recognition.

